Trump slobbers over John Bolton’s hawkishness on Iran: ‘He’d take on the whole world at one time’
President Donald Trump recently praised National Security Adviser John Bolton for being a “hawk” who would “take on the whole world at one time.”
In an interview that aired on NBC on Sunday, host Chuck Todd asked Trump if he is being pushed into military action in Iran by his advisers.
“John Bolton is an absolute hawk,” Trump agreed. “If it was up to him, he would take on the world at one time.”
Trump also insisted that he was personally “against going into Iraq” when the U.S. invaded under President George W. Bush.
“I was a private citizen,” he recalled. “I was against going into the Middle East.”
2020 Election
Watch CNN’s Jake Tapper humiliate Mike Pence with audio of Trump refusing to endorse him as the 2024 GOP nominee
CNN host Jake Tapper concluded his extensive interview with Mike Pence on Sunday morning by playing audio of an interview Donald Trump recently gave where the president refused to endorse the vice president as the GOP candidate in 2024.
In the Fox News audio Trump is asked, "If Mike Pence runs for president in 2024, does he have your automatic endorsement?"
"Well, it is far too -- look, I love Mike, we're running again," Trump is heard replying. "But you're talking about a long time. So you can't put me in that position, but I certainly would give it very strong consideration."
Trump whines impeachment is ‘a very unfair thing’ because ‘I did nothing wrong’
President Donald Trump in a recent interview argued that impeaching him would be "very unfair."
While speaking to NBC host Chuck Todd in an interview that aired on Sunday, the president was asked his opinion on why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been hesitant to impeach him.
"Do you think impeachment is good politics for you?" Todd wondered.
"I think I win the election easier," Trump insisted. "Look, I did nothing wrong. I was spied on. What they did to me was illegal. It was illegal on the other side."
"I did nothing wrong," Trump continued. "Impeachment is a very unfair thing because nothing I did was wrong. If you look at the Mueller report, there was no collusion. This was all about collusion."
Breaking Banner
The GOP despises the ‘reparations’ hearings because they expose a horrifying secret about capitalism
What’s most potentially transformative about Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s proposed bill H.R. 40 to establish a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African-Americans is the no-holds-barred inquiry it promises.
While the corporate news media zeros in on the clickbate of who might get paid what — and the red-meat racial antagonism it is already engendering — the real power in this essential exercise is the long-overdue accounting.
The bill empowers the Commission “to request the attendance for testimony of such witnesses and the production of such books, records, correspondence, memoranda, papers and documents that the Commission considers appropriate” and permits the panel to turn to the “appropriate U.S. District Court to require, by subpoena” compliance with its requests.