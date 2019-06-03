Trump spokesperson blames the media for president’s ‘nasty’ attack on Meghan Markle

President Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany tried to explain away her boss’ attack on Meghan, the Dutchess of Sussex. Trump called Markle “nasty” during an interview with The Sun, in which he was asked about her 2016 comments about his “misogyny.”

Trump then tried to pretend he didn’t say it. His campaign then tried to pretend that Trump said her “comments” were “nasty” not Meghan herself. McEnany tried to blame the media for not playing the full quote in context.

“You’re taking the president’s tweet out of context,” she claimed. “He said — the president said, ‘I never called her nasty,’ which he did not do. He never said, ‘I never used the word nasty.’ He used the word nasty in relation to her comments.”

Trump, however, did not utter the phrase, “her comments were nasty.” Instead, he said “I didn’t know she was nasty,” with Markle being the “she.”

McEnany went on to say that host John Berman didn’t play the full clip where he told the reporter he didn’t know about the comments and had to ask him about the comments. Not knowing what Markle said, however, didn’t make his “nasty” remark disappear.

“Then he said in response to that, I didn’t know she was nasty, which we all know is a colloquial phrase when someone says something bad,” McEnany claimed. “It’s taken out of context by the media once again.”

Regardless of what was said before or after the comments, Trump never said that the “nasty” comment wasn’t what he meant.

She went on to say that if Trump had “actually” called Markle “nasty” then he wouldn’t have gotten such a warm reception in the U.K. today. The comment is a fact that shows ignorance about the importance of protocol to Buckingham Palace.

“When you turn on the TV screen of several major networks and you see a chyron that he has called someone’s character, personhood an individual nasty, which he did not do and in many cases you are good to play the second portion of that John, where he praises her, but not every show has done that. I have been watching all day. The president wasn’t lying here. It’s simply being taken out of context. This is why the media does. Which is why the campaign posted the entire audio. Perhaps we need to post it again so the viewers and the media understand what he was saying.”

Berman said that what “nasty” is modifying is the word “she,” which seems to be a clear indication of Trump’s intent. Trump has also often claimed that he’s the best speaker and has “all the best words,” so for the campaign to try to reformulate his meaning seems to indicate they think what he says isn’t clear or easily understood.

Watch the full interview below: