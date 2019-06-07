Trump State Department bans LGBT Pride flag from flying on flagpoles — at all US embassies
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s State Department has banned the LGBT Pride flag from being flown from flagpoles outside all U.S. embassies. The Trump administration has quietly been waging war against the LGBTQ community, including just this week announcing it is axing federal funding of HIV treatment testing research.
Under the Obama administration embassies around the world did not even have to ask if they could fly the gay pride flag outside – blanket permission was automatically granted.
But according to NBC News, four U.S. embassies – Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia – have requested to fly the LGBT Pride flag for Pride month, including the U.S. embassy in Germany, where the Ambassador, Richard Grenell, serves as the highest-ranking gay official in the Trump administration. All requests were denied.
Ambassador Grenell attempted to whitewash the State Dept.’s ban, noting that embassies can hang the Pride flag in other areas.
Related: Trump Just Tweeted His First-Ever LGBT Pride ‘Statement’ – While Ignoring All His Anti-LGBT Attacks
President Trump’s “recognition of Pride Month and his tweet encouraging our decriminalization campaign gives me even more pride to once again march in the Berlin Pride parade, hang a huge banner on the side of the Embassy recognizing our pride, host multiple events at the Embassy and the residence, and fly the gay pride flag,” Grenell told NBC News in a statement.
Asked specifically whether the embassy will fly the flag on its flagpole outside the building, just steps from the iconic Brandenburg Gate, embassy spokesman Joseph Giordono-Scholz said only: “The pride flag will be on as many places as it can at the Embassy.”
“The denials by Washington have alarmed U.S. diplomats serving around the world who are LGBTQ, with several raising the issue this week in a private group chat for members of Gays and Lesbians in Foreign Affairs Agencies,” NBC New reports, citing GLIFAA members.
WATCH: Joe Biden’s spokeswoman clashes with MSNBC host in contentious interview on his Hyde Amendment reversal
On Friday, Presidential candidate Joe Biden's spokesperson, Symone Sanders, clashed with MSNBC host Chris Jansing.
In a heated interview, Sanders argued that Biden had a stable view on his policy decisions and blamed the press for attempting to dictate their campaign's policy rollouts.
Jansing noted that Biden "reversed" his stance on the Hyde Amendment, which allows federal funds to pay for abortions. Sanders then rebuffed this claim.
Nicolle Wallace reveals Trump’s ‘soft underbelly’ that is the ‘real trigger’ for his latest panic
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace revealed what she views as President Donald Trump's "soft underbelly" on Friday's "Deadline: White House."
Prior to her journalism career, Wallace was a top Republican strategist who served as White House communications director in the George W. Bush administration.
"Donald Trump’s soft underbelly has been exposed," Wallace reported.
"Apparently, talk of being sent to prison is his real trigger," she continued. "For the second straight day, the president is ranting about Nancy Pelosi, saying she’d rather see him serve time in prison for his alleged crimes than be impeached."
Even Fox News can’t make sense of ‘confused’ Trump’s tweet about the moon and Mars
Fox News personalities poked fun at President Donald Trump's confusion on Friday after he attacked NASA for their plans to go to the moon.
While reporting on NASA's announcement that it would open up the International Space Station to private business ventures, Fox News host Shepard Smith noted that Trump had lashed out at the space agency on Twitter.
"They’re kind of in the presidential dog house right now. Are they saying anything about this?" Smith asked Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt.