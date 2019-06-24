Trump supporter spiked NY Post story on E Jean Carroll’s allegations that Donald Trump raped her

Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post killed a story alleging rape by Donald Trump, CNN reported Monday.

“The New York Post‘s former top editor, a supporter of President Trump and an old lieutenant of Rupert Murdoch who returned to the conservative tabloid as an adviser in early 2019, ordered the removal of a story about writer Jean Carroll’s sexual assault allegations against President Trump, two people familiar with the matter told CNN Business,” the network reported.

“The Post’s story about Carroll’s sexual assault allegations was mysteriously scrubbed from the tabloid’s website on Friday afternoon. The link to the story, which had been written by reporter Joe Tacopino, directed readers to a dead or 404 page,” CNN noted.

Carroll was the 16th woman to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct.

The other women who have come forward are Jessica Leeds, Kristin Anderson, Jill Harth, Cathy Heller, Temple Taggart McDowell, Karena Virginia, Melinda McGillivray, Rachel Crooks, Natasha Stoynoff, Jessica Drake, Ninni Laaksonen, Summer Zervos, Juliet Huddy, Alva Johnson, and Cassandra Searles.

Some news: Murdoch lieutenant Col Allan ordered the removal of the New York Post's story on Jean Carroll's sexual assault allegation against Trump, sources tell me and @garveyshuffle https://t.co/GTh4z7N2eZ ADVERTISEMENT — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 24, 2019