CNN panelist stumps host with Trump logic: ‘You can statistically say anything but I don’t see it’
A Trump supporter on Thursday brushed off statistics showing that hate crimes have been rising since President Donald Trump’s election by claiming that he has not personally seen any additional hate crimes.
During a CNN voter panel, host Alisyn Camerota quoted from official statistics showing a significant increase in hate crimes committed since Trump’s upset victory in 2016.
Trump supporter Darrell Wimbley, however, wasn’t buying it and he cited his own personal experiences to prove his point.
“You can say that, but I truly don’t believe it because I don’t see it,” he said. “I can statistically say anything but I don’t see it.”
Camerota then said that the Anti-Defamation League has spent decades rigorously tracking and cataloging all these hate crimes — but Wimbley once again dismissed it as fake news.
“The Anti-Defamation League, the Southern Poverty Law Center, to me those are Democratic institutions that will say and manipulate everything,” he said.
Elsewhere in the panel, Trump supporter Catherine Bolder praised the president’s efforts to stop the flow of migrants into the United States — and she suggested many of them weren’t fleeing violence in their home countries and were actually well off financially.
“They’re not poor and they don’t need to come here for economic reasons,” she said. “I see them on television — they all have cellphones and Nike tennis shoes on!”
Andrew McCabe rains hell on ‘insanely stupid’ Trump in epic rant before calling for impeachment hearings
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Thursday morning, former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe unleashed hell on President Donald Trump for launching yet another unprovoked attack on him, saying the president says lots of "stupid things."
On Wednesday evening, the president smeared McCabe, with Trump calling him "terrible" and saying he couldn't do anything -- including go to the bathroom -- without former FBI Director James Comey's permission.
Given a chance to respond by CNN's John Berman, McCabe didn't hold back.
"You know, I've been listening to the president say insanely stupid things for years now about me personally, about my organization, and about the investigation, we undertook to find out if the president posed a threat to national security," McCabe began. "I won't get down in the weeds with the president and exchange insults on Twitter or TV or anywhere else, but the question we should be asking is: why do we have a president who feels necessary to attack individuals? Individuals -- private citizens, individuals who serve in our government -- to attack personally when he's scared of the truth that they have to offer."
‘Out of his depth’: Trump holding back on Iran because he understands it’s harder than ‘swinging’ at a primary foe
During a discussion on news that Iran has shot down a U.S. drone over international airspace on CNN, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman explained that Donald Trump is in no rush to respond militarily because, for once, he knows he's "out of his depth."
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Habermann said that the president will likely get advice from national security adviser John Bolton to push back militarily, but that Trump doesn't seem interested in taking on as large a task as going to war.
"He usually responds to a provocation when it's a smaller thing that he can punch and knock down," Haberman explained. "He's pretty aware he can't actually do that with Iran. So I don't think you're going to see the typical, you know, as if he were swinging back at a primary foe. I think he is going to actually be a little more careful in what he says."