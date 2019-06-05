Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporters cry bitter tears after seeing photo of black women graduating from West Point

Published

41 mins ago

on

A photo featuring dozens of black women who graduated from West Point this year has enraged a group of Trump supporters who say it’s part of a plot to eliminate white people.

In a thread over at /r/The_Donald, which is Reddit’s most popular forum for Trump supporters, one user posted the photo of the recent West Point graduates along with a title that read, “Diversity just means ‘less white people.'”

The women had been touted by both West Point and in media reports as part of the most diverse class in the military academy’s history, which further angered /r/The_Donald’s subscribers.

“In this case, [diversity means] no white people,” complained one subscriber.

Other Trump supporters were quick to mock the women’s figures, as one claimed that “they look like they could barely run a block to a McDonalds” and another claimed that “the worst things in life are fat sassy black chicks in charge of white men in stressful situations.”

One subscriber stuck up for the women and said that it was wrong to attack recent West Point graduates who had done nothing to Trump supporters except successfully graduate from America’s most prestigious military academy.

“Comments like this are why the Left call Trump supporters racist and why I get lumped in with people like you,” the subscriber complained — and their comment was quickly hit with down votes.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters cry bitter tears after seeing photo of black women graduating from West Point

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

A photo featuring dozens of black women who graduated from West Point this year has enraged a group of Trump supporters who say it's part of a plot to eliminate white people.

In a thread over at /r/The_Donald, which is Reddit's most popular forum for Trump supporters, one user posted the photo of the recent West Point graduates along with a title that read, "Diversity just means 'less white people.'"

The women had been touted by both West Point and in media reports as part of the most diverse class in the military academy's history, which further angered /r/The_Donald's subscribers.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I won’: Florida deputy fatally shoots gunman who wounded him after off the rails argument about cats

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

A Florida deputy responded to a neighborhood dispute over feral cats -- and a gunfight broke out.

The Brevard County sheriff's deputy was wounded in the shootout and fatally shot the gunman Tuesday evening during the incident in unincorporated Indialantic, reported WKMG-TV.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the deputy was called about 8:30 p.m. to an argument between two men over the feeding of feral cats in the area, and one of the men became enraged and went behind a vehicle.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Russian hacking scam? Feds investigating laptops used by NC election workers in 2016

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

According to the Washington Post, the Department of Homeland Security is conducting a forensic analysis of the laptops used by poll workers in North Carolina during the 2016 presidential election for evidence of Russian hacking.

This news comes after former special counsel Robert Mueller's report revealed that hackers affiliated with the Russian government "installed malware on the company network" of a private company that provides states with technology for voter registration.

Continue Reading
I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 