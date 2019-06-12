Trump: ‘There’s nothing wrong with listening’ to a foreign government if they give you dirt on your opponent

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump sat for an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, during which he doubled down on the very thing that led to him being caught up in the Russia investigation in the first place.

“If foreigners, if Russia, if China, if someone else offers information on an opponent, should they accept it or should they call the FBI?” Stephanopoulos asked the president.

“I think maybe you do both,” said Trump. “I think you might want to listen. There’s nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, we have information on your opponent, oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”

“You want that kind of interference in our elections?” said Stephanopoulos incredulously.

“It’s not an interference,” said Trump. “They have information, I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go, maybe, to the FBI. If I thought there was something wrong. But when somebody comes up with oppo research, right, they come up with oppo research, let’s go to the FBI? The FBI doesn’t have enough agents to take care of it. But you go and talk honestly to congressmen, they all do it, they always have, and that’s the way it is. It’s called ‘oppo research.'”

Later in the interview, Trump reportedly admitted that he had never called the FBI before in his life — even though Russia repeatedly did try to offer his campaign such information during the 2016 presidential election.

