Trump: ‘There’s nothing wrong with listening’ to a foreign government if they give you dirt on your opponent
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump sat for an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, during which he doubled down on the very thing that led to him being caught up in the Russia investigation in the first place.
“If foreigners, if Russia, if China, if someone else offers information on an opponent, should they accept it or should they call the FBI?” Stephanopoulos asked the president.
“I think maybe you do both,” said Trump. “I think you might want to listen. There’s nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, we have information on your opponent, oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”
“You want that kind of interference in our elections?” said Stephanopoulos incredulously.
“It’s not an interference,” said Trump. “They have information, I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go, maybe, to the FBI. If I thought there was something wrong. But when somebody comes up with oppo research, right, they come up with oppo research, let’s go to the FBI? The FBI doesn’t have enough agents to take care of it. But you go and talk honestly to congressmen, they all do it, they always have, and that’s the way it is. It’s called ‘oppo research.'”
Later in the interview, Trump reportedly admitted that he had never called the FBI before in his life — even though Russia repeatedly did try to offer his campaign such information during the 2016 presidential election.
Watch below:
CNN
Former White House official slams Trump’s flagrant lawlessness: the president loves ‘creating loopholes for himself’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," political analyst and former White House staffer David Gergen explained just how problematic it is that President Donald Trump once again embraced the idea of accepting dirt on his political opponents from a foreign geopolitical adversary.
"It seems pretty clear in that he's saying if he was Don Jr., and what Don Jr. did was totally appropriate, not to call the FBI, even though he was approached by someone saying they were representing the Russian government."
"Anybody who thought about this, the first thing they would do is call a lawyer for the organization they're working for and say, 'what is the right thing to do with this bombshell I've just received?'" said Gergen. "You know, I went through this way back when in the Carter versus Reagan race of 1980. We got a briefing book that just appeared over the transcript that belonged to the other side, and when we found out more about it, we just called the FBI, and we wanted to make sure our skirts were clean, and that's the best position you're in."
CNN
Trump ‘has no understanding of his role as president’ — and the GOP doesn’t care: Oversight Dem
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) laid into President Donald Trump for his assertion that he would happily use dirt from a foreign adversary again.
"If anyone is asleep, if anyone hasn't been paying attention to a President of the United States that has no respect for our democracy, has no respect for the checks and balances, and clearly has no understanding of his role of President of the United States, this is clear," she told anchor Erin Burnett. "He didn't stutter. He said, the FBI probably wouldn't understand it. And he made the allegation that members of Congress do this all the time."
CNN
