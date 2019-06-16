Trump thinks he can create his own healthcare law that will take the issue off the table for Democrats

One of the significant issues Republicans lost on in 2018 was their nearly decade-long crusade to unmake the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

This week Trump will announce that he’s running for president again, and he promises a surprise announcement while there. While it’s unclear what he intends for the surprise, one thing he is talking about is a better healthcare law than the Democratic one.

According to The New York Times, Trump is “vowing to issue the plan within a month or two, reviving a campaign promise with broad consequences for next year’s contest.”

He thinks he can take the issue off the table by providing the GOP’s plan. Democrats, by contrast, want to work to fix the pieces of the law that exists to make it work better. Republicans have spent the past several years trying to take down parts of the law, but haven’t managed to unmake it entirely.

“But nervous Republicans worry that putting out a concrete plan with no chance of passage would only give the Democrats a target to pick apart over the next year,” The Times said. “The hard economic reality of fashioning a plan that lives up to the promises Mr. Trump has made would invariably involve trade-offs unpopular with many voters.

There is also a problem for the GOP in that the ACA is derived from a Republican plan already. It’s unclear how they’ll put together something Americans think will be the best alternative unless it gives free healthcare to everyone.

