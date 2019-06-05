Trump trade adviser clashes with CNN’s Jim Sciutto over Mexico tariffs
President Donald Trump continues to threaten Mexico with harsh tariffs, in an effort to get the nation to yield to his demands to stop migration.
Trump pledged to impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods from Mexico beginning next Monday — even though the economic sanctions are likely to backfire on American importers.
On CNN Wednesday, host Jim Sciutto called out senior Trump advisor Peter Navarro, pointing out that the policy will likely hurt American businesses.
“Should Americans expect the President to relent on this, or will he go forward?” Sciutto wanted to know.
Navarro referenced a “conveyor belt” of illegal entries as a justification for the tariffs — which even Republicans oppose.
“Every American understands that this is an emergency and a surge,” Navarro claimed about immigration at the Southwest border.
“To be fair not every American … even Republicans rejected the emergency declaration,” Sciutto countered.
He pointed out that even Ted Cruz is opposed to the tariffs, calling them a “30 billion dollar tax increase on Texans.”
“It’s not nonsense that importers pay tariffs, we’ve been interviewing them every day,” Sciutto noted.
“Are these American producers in Texas lying?” Sciutto demanded to know.
Watch:
British visit Easter Island to discuss returning sacred monolith
A team from the British Museum arrived Tuesday on Easter Island to meet with local Polynesian people seeking the return from London of one of the most spiritually important of the Chilean island's stone monoliths.
Gaye Sculthorpe, curator of the museum's Oceania section, and Lissant Bolton, an anthropologist specializing in the Pacific region, traveled to the South Pacific island 3,700 kilometers (2,300 miles) from the coast of Chile.
Its greatest tourist attraction are statues known as moai, which were sculpted from basalt more than 1,000 years ago.
Lindsey Graham joins bipartisan Senate effort to block Trump’s unilateral military dealings with Saudi Arabia
On Wednesday, Politico reporter Andrew Desiderio reported that a bipartisan group of senators is releasing 22 resolutions to block President Donald Trump's arms deals to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — including a couple of GOP senators who are reliable votes for the president's agenda.
The sponsors include Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Todd Young (R-IN), Rand Paul (R-KY), Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Jack Reed (D-RI), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Patrick Leahy (D-VT).
A bipartisan group of senators just unveiled 22 joint resolutions to block the Trump administration’s unilateral weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.