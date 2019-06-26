Trump tweets bizarre graphic showing himself as the leader for over 50,000 years

President Donald Trump appeared to try and turn the attention back to him in a series of bizarre Wednesday night tweets.

In one, he promoted a fake TIME magazine graphic showing himself running for office for the next 1,000 years. Trump, who has a history of creating fake TIME magazine covers, didn’t comment on it, but it showed the campaign yard sign saying, “Trump 2020, Trump 2024, 2028,” well into the year 3,000 to 40,000 and beyond.

It then says “Trump 4Eva.”

Trump has made casual “jokes” about being jealous at the Chinese president, who he refers to as a “king.”

“He said, ‘But I am not king, I am president.’ I said ‘No, you’re president for life, and therefore you’re king’,” Trump told a fundraising audience in April.