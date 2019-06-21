Trump tweets disturbing doctored video of Time Magazine showing him running ‘4EVA’
President Donald Trump tweeted out a fake, doctored TIME magazine animated cover that ends with the President standing behind a campaign sign that shows him running for election for thousands of years, and concludes, “TRUMP 4EVA,” meaning Trump forever.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019
The animated graphic reportedly was made by a pro-Trump meme maker, but based on a nine month-old TIME cover story, “How Trumpism Will Outlast Trump,” from October 2018.
TIME magazine’s current cover is less flattering.
It’s current cover story: “‘My whole life is a bet.’ Inside President Trump’s gamble on an untested re-election strategy.”
TIME’s new cover: “My whole life is a bet.” Inside President Trump’s gamble on an untested re-election strategy https://t.co/xhQo6cuZWi pic.twitter.com/iUbIcWBijA
— TIME (@TIME) June 20, 2019
The President is under fire Friday for his decision-making process Thursday, when he verbally threatened Iran, backtracked, ordered a military strike against the country, then called it off in mid-air ten minutes before the attack would have started – all in under 12 hours.
He’s also today fending off yet another sexual assault accusation – this one clearly an accusation of rape – from an accomplished and respected columnist.
