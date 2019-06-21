Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump tweets disturbing doctored video of Time Magazine showing him running ‘4EVA’

Published

38 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump tweeted out a fake, doctored TIME magazine animated cover that ends with the President standing behind a campaign sign that shows him running for election for thousands of years, and concludes, “TRUMP 4EVA,” meaning Trump forever.

The animated graphic reportedly was made by a pro-Trump meme maker, but based on a nine month-old TIME cover story, “How Trumpism Will Outlast Trump,” from October 2018.

TIME magazine’s current cover is less flattering.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s current cover story: “‘My whole life is a bet.’ Inside President Trump’s gamble on an untested re-election strategy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The President is under fire Friday for his decision-making process Thursday, when he verbally threatened Iran, backtracked, ordered a military strike against the country, then called it off in mid-air ten minutes before the attack would have started – all in under 12 hours.

He’s also today fending off yet another sexual assault accusation – this one clearly an accusation of rape – from an accomplished and respected columnist.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sean Hannity busted offering support to Paul Manafort: ‘Anything I can do to help’

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump tweets disturbing doctored video of Time Magazine showing him running ‘4EVA’

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump tweeted out a fake, doctored TIME magazine animated cover that ends with the President standing behind a campaign sign that shows him running for election for thousands of years, and concludes, "TRUMP 4EVA," meaning Trump forever.

pic.twitter.com/JDS4zUXXJG

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Former GOP congressman warns Trump may bomb Iran next week to distract from Democratic presidential debates

Published

56 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's decision to pull back from attacking Iran could simply be a one-week delay -- to distract from interest in next week's Democratic Party presidential debates.

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) made the prediction while being interviewed Friday by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.

"As a TV and mass media guy, Donald Trump is trying to frame this as one of the defining leadership moments of his presidency when in reality, the president’s projection of incompetence and incoherence on the world stage is devastating to our national security interests," Jolly said.

"If Donald Trump really did not understand the consequences of the mission that he previously approved, that speaks to his own level of incompetence. If he did and aborted it at the last minute because something spoke to him, that speaks to his incoherence," he explained.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link