Trump un-ironically worries a presidential candidate who refuses to concede and then shreds the constitution

President Donald Trump officially kicked off his re-election campaign at a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida — the 60th campaign rally of his presidency.

During the speech, Trump offered a good deal of projection as he made baseless accusations against Democrats — on the same exact topics where he has been credibly accused.

“This election is a verdict on whether we want to live in a country where the people will lose an election, refused to concede to spend the next two years trying to shred our Constitution and rip your country apart,” Trump argued.

Watch: