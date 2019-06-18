Trump un-ironically worries a presidential candidate who refuses to concede and then shreds the constitution
President Donald Trump officially kicked off his re-election campaign at a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida — the 60th campaign rally of his presidency.
During the speech, Trump offered a good deal of projection as he made baseless accusations against Democrats — on the same exact topics where he has been credibly accused.
“This election is a verdict on whether we want to live in a country where the people will lose an election, refused to concede to spend the next two years trying to shred our Constitution and rip your country apart,” Trump argued.
‘We’ve seen enough’: Orlando Sentinel endorses ‘not Donald Trump’ just hours before Orlando campaign kickoff
A major newspaper in Orlando has endorsed anyone but President Donald Trump just hours before his 2020 campaign kickoff in Orlando.
In a column on Tuesday, the Orlando Sentinel editorial board endorsed "not Donald Trump."
"Some readers will wonder how we could possibly eliminate a candidate so far before an election, and before knowing the identity of his opponent," the Sentinel said. "Because there’s no point pretending we would ever recommend that readers vote for Trump."
Here’s why ‘electability’ is a sucker’s bet in the 2020 primaries
Primary candidates fight hard to be seen as the person best positioned to beat an incumbent, but electability is only clear in hindsight. It isn’t quantifiable. Voters may work backwards, concluding that the candidate they personally prefer is also the most likely to win.
It’s a perception often grounded in lazy conventional wisdom. CBS reports that in key 2020 battleground states, “the belief that [Joe Biden]] could fare best against President Trump is currently propelling [him] in the early Democratic nomination race.” That belief is common despite the fact that the former Vice President is well known for being overly handsy and putting his foot in his mouth, has previously run two notably bad presidential campaigns and has been dogged by accusations of plagiarism dating back to law school.
‘It can be hacked’: Election experts already see red flags in the Democrats’ 2020 nomination process
The Democratic National Committee may reverse course on its plans to increase participation in 2020 presidential caucus states by offering off-site voting options—starting with telephone voting in Iowa and possibly online voting in other states.
That prospect of a reversal, at least in the early nominating caucuses, stems from growing concerns in top party circles about protecting the “integrity of the process” in a post-2016 climate, said James Roosevelt III, co-chair of the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee.
“It is entirely possible,” said Roosevelt. “The committee is going to be looking to be convinced that it will work. I think the committee is subject to competing pressures. One is to honor Iowa’s commitment to participatory democracy. And the other is to a heightened sensitivity that did not exist four or certainly eight years ago to the integrity of the process.”