Trump uses Twitter to ask out North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un 'just to shake his hand'

3 mins ago

President Donald Trump used his favorite social media platform to try and set up a last-minute face-to-face meeting with a dictator.

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” Trump tweeted.

Cory Booker rips Joe Biden for 'hoodie' comment as veep backlash continues

46 mins ago

June 28, 2019

By

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) criticized former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday for using racially-insensitive language the day after segregation became a topic in the 2020 presidential debate.

"We've got to recognize that kid wearing a hoodie may very well be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger," Biden said in Chicago on Friday.

"This isn’t about a hoodie," Booker explained to Biden on Twitter. "It’s about a culture that sees a problem with a kid wearing a hoodie in the first place."

"Our nominee needs to have the language to talk about race in a far more constructive way," Booker declared.

Megan Rapinoe serves up the perfect response to Trump with critical goals in World Cup victory over France

2 hours ago

June 28, 2019

By

Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe scored both United States goals in the USA's 2 -1 World Cup victory over France.

Rapinoe has been publicly feuding with President Donald Trump, saying that even if invited, "I'm not going to the f*cking White House."

Trump had lashed out at Rapinoe on Twitter.

