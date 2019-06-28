Trump uses Twitter to ask out North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un ‘just to shake his hand’
President Donald Trump used his favorite social media platform to try and set up a last-minute face-to-face meeting with a dictator.
“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” Trump tweeted.
There was no way Trump was NOT going to go to the DMZ on this trip… But I was still not expecting THIS Twitter diplomacy. https://t.co/osWb2lUqxU
