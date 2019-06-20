Quantcast
Trump wants world leaders to pay him tribute by holding G-7 at his golf resort: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, the Washington Post‘s David Fahrenthold reported that President Donald Trump is proposing that leaders of the G-7 nations hold next year’s meeting at Trump National Doral golf resort in Florida — a move that would be a serious conflict of interest and stand to enrich the president’s businesses:

New reporting suggests that the president has generated over $1.6 million in revenue just from showing up at his own properties, where Republican donors, government officials, and occasionally even foreign diplomats pay for memberships or lodging to have access to him. America First Action PAC, a pro-Trump political committee, has spent $427,000 of its funds at Trump properties.

The Doral golf resort, on the other hand, has been struggling, with its income plummeting 69 percent from where it was in 2015. This is likely due to the fact that the president does not personally visit the property nearly as much as the Trump National Golf Club Mar-a-Lago, so patrons get nothing out of it.

The president’s use of his office for the enrichment of his businesses has drawn scrutiny ever since he was elected, with some lawsuits alleging that his deals with foreign dignitaries violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

