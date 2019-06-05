Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump was ‘personally taken aback’ when military vets denounced his plan to pardon war criminals: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump thought that pardoning multiple accused or convicted war criminals would be a big political winner — but he was reportedly surprised when multiple military veterans groups came out against the proposal.

The Daily Beast reports that Trump has put his war criminal mass pardon scheme on ice after he “was personally taken aback by the across-the-board pushback” against it.

In particular, the president had “not expected the blowback to be as fierce and widespread among veterans as it was” when he watched cable TV and newspaper coverage of the plan, which would have included a pardon for a Navy SEAL who has been accused by his own fellow service members of deliberately murdering civilians in Iraq.

Veterans groups such as the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and the progressive Vote Vets both signaled opposition to Trump’s plan, and multiple retired generals went on cable news to explain why these pardons would be horrible for maintaining order within the military.

Even though Trump is not planning to issue any pardons for war criminals in the immediate future, The Daily Beast says he’s still considering doing so at a later date.

Read the whole report here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alabama teens brutally beaten and threatened with rape by adults while kayaking: ‘It was just chaos’

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

A group of adults attacked some north Alabama teenagers and threatened them with rape while paddling on a weekend boat trip.

Collins Nelson, who recently graduated from Huntsville High School, and a group of friends were out Sunday on the Flint River when a man paddling behind them began heckling the group, reported AL.com.

The man repeatedly called the 18-year-old Nelson "sissy boy," and the teen said they returned the same slur at the heckler, but they tried to get away from him after the man threatened one of the girls with rape and said he and his friends would see the group downriver.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump was ‘personally taken aback’ when military vets denounced his plan to pardon war criminals: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump thought that pardoning multiple accused or convicted war criminals would be a big political winner -- but he was reportedly surprised when multiple military veterans groups came out against the proposal.

The Daily Beast reports that Trump has put his war criminal mass pardon scheme on ice after he "was personally taken aback by the across-the-board pushback" against it.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Russian trolls raked in big bucks in ad revenue from social media campaign to get Trump elected: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

Russian trolls raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars by flooding U.S. social media with 2016 campaign propaganda.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation confirmed findings by U.S. intelligence services that showed Kremlin-linked firms took part in a vast and coordinated campaign to tip the presidential election to Donald Trump, and a new analysis shows those companies profited financially from those efforts, reported NBC News.

Continue Reading

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 