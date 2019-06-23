Trump whines impeachment is ‘a very unfair thing’ because ‘I did nothing wrong’
President Donald Trump in a recent interview argued that impeaching him would be “very unfair.”
While speaking to NBC host Chuck Todd in an interview that aired on Sunday, the president was asked his opinion on why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been hesitant to impeach him.
“Do you think impeachment is good politics for you?” Todd wondered.
“I think I win the election easier,” Trump insisted. “Look, I did nothing wrong. I was spied on. What they did to me was illegal. It was illegal on the other side.”
“I did nothing wrong,” Trump continued. “Impeachment is a very unfair thing because nothing I did was wrong. If you look at the Mueller report, there was no collusion. This was all about collusion.”
Trump went on to say that “nobody mentions Russia anymore” because the Mueller report.
“And it was about Russia. It was a hoax,” the president opined.
Watch the video below from NBC.
The GOP despises the ‘reparations’ hearings because they expose a horrifying secret about capitalism
What’s most potentially transformative about Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s proposed bill H.R. 40 to establish a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African-Americans is the no-holds-barred inquiry it promises.
While the corporate news media zeros in on the clickbate of who might get paid what — and the red-meat racial antagonism it is already engendering — the real power in this essential exercise is the long-overdue accounting.
The bill empowers the Commission “to request the attendance for testimony of such witnesses and the production of such books, records, correspondence, memoranda, papers and documents that the Commission considers appropriate” and permits the panel to turn to the “appropriate U.S. District Court to require, by subpoena” compliance with its requests.
Trolling America, Trump pins tweet showing him staying in power until… forever
Amid actual fears that President Donald Trump would not cede the White House even if impeached, voted out in 2020, or following a second term—the president on Saturday was actively trolling the people of the United States with a tweet pinned to the top of his Twitter page suggesting that he would stay in power until the year... well, forever.
This is what it looks like:
As of this writing, the tweet—though it contained no written message—had over 60,000 retweets, more than 220,000 likes, and remained pinned to the top of the president's page:
Devout Christian Mike Pence defends withholding soap from imprisoned children: It’s the Democrats’ fault
Children in immigrant detention centers are reportedly going without basic supplies like soap and toothbrushes but Vice President Mike Pence insisted on Sunday that it's the fault of Congress.
During an interview on CNN, host Jake Tapper asked the vice president to "talk about the kids" who have been detained for crossing the border.
"Last week, legal advocates reported there are horrific conditions for children at the border," Tapper said, pointing to reports that say children have gone without soap, toothbrushes and other items needed for basic hygiene.