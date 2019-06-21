Trump whines that ‘impeachment is a very unfair thing’ and claims ‘I did nothing wrong’

President Donald Trump admitted he would not enjoy impeachment proceedings during a Friday interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd.

The “Meet the Press” host asked Trump about impeachment, which he has referred to as the I-word.

“I think I win the election easier, but I’m not sure that I like having it — look, I did nothing wrong,” Trump argued, despite the Mueller report documenting multiple instances of obstruction of justice.

“I was spied on. What they did was illegal on the other side,” Trump argued, without evidence.

“I did nothing wrong. So impeachment is a very unfair thing because nothing that I did was wrong,” Trump said.

He also claimed that the Mueller report declared there was no collusion, which Todd pointed out is incorrect.

Watch: