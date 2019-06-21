Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump whines that ‘impeachment is a very unfair thing’ and claims ‘I did nothing wrong’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump admitted he would not enjoy impeachment proceedings during a Friday interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd.

The “Meet the Press” host asked Trump about impeachment, which he has referred to as the I-word.

“I think I win the election easier, but I’m not sure that I like having it — look, I did nothing wrong,” Trump argued, despite the Mueller report documenting multiple instances of obstruction of justice.

“I was spied on. What they did was illegal on the other side,” Trump argued, without evidence.

“I did nothing wrong. So impeachment is a very unfair thing because nothing that I did was wrong,” Trump said.

He also claimed that the Mueller report declared there was no collusion, which Todd pointed out is incorrect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Unprecedented’ June heatwave forecast to scorch Europe

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

Forecasters say Europeans will feel sizzling heat next week with temperatures soaring as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in an "unprecedented" June heatwave hitting much of Western Europe.

From Great Britain to Belgium to Greece, a wave of hot air coming from the Maghreb in North Africa and Spain will push up temperatures starting this weekend and hitting a peak around mid-week.

Spain's meteorological agency (Aemet) has issued a "yellow alert" for severely bad weather for Sunday and says it expects the country to see a "hotter than usual" summer, like last year.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sean Hannity busted offering support to Paul Manafort: ‘Anything I can do to help’

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Trump tweets disturbing doctored video of Time Magazine showing him running ‘4EVA’

Published

52 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump tweeted out a fake, doctored TIME magazine animated cover that ends with the President standing behind a campaign sign that shows him running for election for thousands of years, and concludes, "TRUMP 4EVA," meaning Trump forever.

pic.twitter.com/JDS4zUXXJG

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link