Michael Wolff: Steve Bannon has knowledge of Trump’s crimes — and obstruction of justice
On Tuesday, Michael Wolff, the author of the White House exposé Fire and Fury, told CNN’s John Berman that he believes President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and presidential strategist Steve Bannon is privy to the crimes he has committed through his family business — and to his obstruction of justice against the Russia investigation.
“You wrote a great deal about Steve Bannon,” said Berman. “He is your main avenue, it’s fair to say?”
“I call him my Virgil lesson, as in a descent into hell,” said Wolff, noting that the two of them are still very close and have a complicated relationship, even after he left the White House.
“I want to ask you. It is fascinating,” said Berman. “This gets to the idea of the investigations into the Trump businesses. There was a suggestion that the president’s personal company is a ‘semi-criminal enterprise,’ and Bannon responded to you, ‘I think we could drop the semi part.’ So was he joking, or what do you think he meant there?”
“I think that he’s, he’s perfectly straightforward about this,” said Wolff. “And he’s perfectly straightforward about, I think, the way that most people who have been around Donald Trump believe. They believe that, you know, Donald Trump’s long career has been a, well, I would say, semi-criminal career. Steve Bannon would say, lose the semi.”
“So does he have direct knowledge of that, do you think, or just suspect it at this point?” Berman pressed him.
“Yeah, I suspect he does have direct knowledge of that,” replied Wolff.
“Do you think Steve Bannon believes that the president obstructed justice?” said Berman.
“Yes,” said Wolff. “Now I would say that Steve Bannon would go and characterize this as, that’s Donald Trump. So, I mean, the Steve Bannon view is partly, you know what this guy is, there’s never been any, any illusion otherwise. He’s Donald Trump. That’s the man you elected. A man who cannot, literally cannot, tell the truth.”
CNN’s Erin Burnett nails Trump surrogate for giving a ‘sad defense’ of the president’s attacks on Brits
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," President Donald Trump's reelection adviser Steve Cortes tried to defend the president's disrespectful behavior in Britain toward London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after Democratic strategist Paul Begala noted the racial undertones to the attacks. Host Erin Burnett had none of it.
"I think it’s totally irresponsible for you to suggest that there is a racial component to this," said Cortes to Begala. The president has absolutely eviscerated plenty of white men and called them terrible names. Go back and look at the things he said in the Republican primaries about his opponents most of him are white men—"
British intel did not spy on Trump campaign at Obama’s behest — despite the president’s claims: report
The UK Minister of State for Security and Economic Crime denied accusations by President Donald Trump that England had worked with the Obama administration to spy on the Trump campaign.
Speaking with CNN, Ben Wallace said, "there's no big conspiracy."
"In the days of social media there is an awful lot of speculation that goes on about these things," he noted.
"There is no big conspiracy and the idea that I would take an intelligence officer off the job of targeting in al Qaeda in a place of mutual issues to us, to put him on spying on a campaign of presidential candidate, I think, it’s not going to be the reality," Wallace continued.
CNN
‘This will be a car wreck’: Ex-CIA officer says Barr will try to use Steele’s testimony to discredit Russia investigation
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former CIA officer Phil Mudd told Wolf Blitzer that ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele's decision to brief the Justice Department about his infamous dossier on President Donald Trump's connections to Russia is going to end badly for him, and possibly for the rule of law.
"This will be a car wreck," said Mudd. "Look, this isn't about the Mueller investigation per se. It's about the origins of the investigation and how the Department of Justice — and Attorney General Barr has talked about this repeatedly, his suspicions about how the Department of Justice originated the investigation. Obviously one of the documents was Christopher Steele, former intelligence operative, the information he uncovered about Donald Trump from Russian operatives."