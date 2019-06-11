Trump ‘will not oppose the resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan’: Congresswoman rips president’s ‘just plain dumb’ supporters
President Donald Trump was blasted on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
“Warrensville Heights Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge on Tuesday added her voice to those of other Democrats calling for an impeachment inquiry, attacking President Donald Trump as a “liar” in a powerfully worded five-minute speech on the House of Representatives floor that she said came from a constituent letter,” the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported.
The letter was written by Pastor Dr. C. Ronald S. Williams II of Mount Zion Fellowship in Highland Hills.
WKYC-TV reported, “The letter called Trump ‘a mobster, a conman,’ and ‘a gangster,’ and also attacked many of his supporters as ‘racist, steeped in religious beliefs, ignorant, or—as my mother used to say—just plain dumb.'”
“The Republicans appear to have become a Trump cult and the Democrats refuse to move against this man in a collective, decisive way,” Fudge said. “It does not take a genius to discern that this man wants to be a dictator in the truest sense of the word.”
Republican Congressman Larry Bucshon of Indiana complained about Fudge’s speech.
“You’re out of order,” Bucshon argued.
“So are you,” Fudge replied.
Watch:
During today’s Special Morning Hour, I shared a letter from an OH-11 constituent concerning the current administration. Watch the video to view the full floor speech. pic.twitter.com/D3yx7lDECP
— Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) June 11, 2019
Iowa Republican was not allowed on Air Force One for Trump’s trip to his home state: report
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Rep. Steve King (R-IA) was not allowed to fly with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One as the president campaigns in his home state.
Two other Republicans, Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Deb Fischer (R-NE), joined the president for the trip. But King's request to travel with Trump was reportedly rejected by administration officials.
King has become an increasing liability for the Republican Party as his colleagues have had to deal with his increasingly open white nationalist sympathies, from calling young Mexicans drug mules, to claiming that society cannot be rebuilt with "somebody else's babies," to meeting with a far-right Austrian party founded by a Nazi officer on a Holocaust education trip, to lamenting that "white supremacy" has become a bad word.
Notre Dame to celebrate first mass since fire shuttered cathedral
The Notre-Dame cathedral will host its first mass this weekend since a fire ravaged the Paris landmark almost two months ago, the city’s diocese said Tuesday.
The mass led by Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit will be celebrated on a very small scale late Saturday, the diocese said.
It will take place in a “side chapel with a restricted number of people, for obvious security reasons,” it said.
Just 20 people are expected to take part, including priests and canons from the cathedral.
The event will be broadcast live by a French television channel so that Christians from all over France can participate, the diocese added.