Trump ‘will put self-interest ahead of country’: Legal scholar reveals what president means by ‘the FBI is wrong’
Legal analyst and Professor Maya Wiley explained in a phone interview with MSNBC that Trump is revealing a lot about himself in this new ABC interview.
Host Ari Melber asked if it was Trump’s call to overrule the FBI.
“He’s not qualified to override the FBI’s statement of law,” Wiley said laughing. “He’s not an attorney. As someone who lacks foreign policy and counterintelligence experience is once again refusing to listen to his experts in government. That’s one thing and it’s bad.”
Now, Trump is saying that a foreign government like Russia or China, he would accept the intelligence from them on his opponent.
“This president has said regularly if they offer me dirt in a U.S. Presidential election, information on opponents, I’m not even going stop and consider what their motives are,” Wiley continued. “I am not going to stop and consider whether or not there is a national security concern and I am not going to consider contacting counterintelligence officials.”
She went on to say that Americans keep seeing this over and over with the president.
“This is a pattern,” Wiley said. “He has undermined the morale of the FBI. He’s asked his own Attorney general to open an investigation into the FBI. He acted as if the FBI is less trustworthy than [Russian President Vladimir] Putin himself. That should be a deep concern to most Americans. But let’s also remember, that what he is saying in a statement, ‘I will put my self-interest ahead of the country’s.'”
Former CIA director: ‘Unfit to be president is an understatement’ for Trump
Former CIA Director John Brennan tweeted that when he hears Joe Biden say President Donald Trump is an existential threat, today's scandal is exactly what Biden means.
"This is just the latest example of what Vice President Biden meant when he said that Mr. Trump is an existential threat to our country. 'Unfit to be President' is a gross understatement. @realDonaldTrump is undeserving of any public office, and all Americans should be outraged," Brennan tweeted.
‘The FBI director is wrong!’: Trump openly declares he’d welcome more foreign election help
Echoing his famous “Russia, if you’re listening” moment from the 2016 election, President Donald Trump said Wednesday in a new interview with ABC News that he would be happy to accept more election help from foreigners — and suggested there might not be any need to call the FBI if it’s offered.
“If somebody called — Norway — ‘We have information on your opponent.’ Oh, I think I’d want to hear it,” Trump said.
“You want that kind of interference in our election?” asked interviewer George Stephanopoulos.
“It’s not an interference! I think I’d take it,” he said. “If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI.”