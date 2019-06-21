Trump’s 2016 communications chief quits Twitter after profanity-laden meltdown at Democrat Jerry Nadler

One of President Donald Trump’s top 2016 advisors quit Twitter on Friday after a public meltdown against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

Miller, who was the “de facto communications director” for Trump’s 2016 campaign, was brought on to professionalize the office.

But on Twitter, he suffered a public meltdown.

“You’re gross, you fat f*ck,” Miller reportedly tweeted about Nadler. “Fat f*cks gonna fat f*ck.”

Following the outburst, Miller apparently deleted his account.

Appears former Trump communications chief Jason Miller shut down his account after his profanity laced tweets directed at Rep. Jerry Nadler. pic.twitter.com/JyQZNe2fbk — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 21, 2019

Miller had been appointed White House communications director, but quit before the inauguration, to “spend time with family.”

It turned out that Miller, who was married at the time, had fathered a love child with fellow Trump campaign adviser AJ Delgado.

Miller has also been accused of giving a stripper a smoothie with an abortion pill after realizing he had impregnated her.