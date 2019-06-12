‘Trump’s 2020 campaign is open for business’ for more foreign election meddling: MSNBC host
In a Wednesday interview with ABC host George Stephanopoulos, the president admitted on camera that he doesn’t think it should be illegal for a candidate to take “dirt” from a foreign adversary that has hacked an opposing campaign. It prompted the host to wonder if it was a signal to other countries as the new election begins.
MSNBC host Chris Matthews said that it’s very clear the president is signaling “Trump 2020 campaign is open for business” from foreign leaders.
“Two years of the Mueller report and now we have the president’s motive,” Matthews said. “There is nong wrong with taking dirt from the Russians. It’s a shocking statement from a president who won with help from Moscow in 2016 and signals to foreign governments around the world that his 2020 campaign is open for business.”
Trump has continued to make friends with Russian leaders as well as North Korea, who has been known to hack United States businesses.
“It’s so inconsistent with the values we all understand our politicians live by, Republican and Democrat,” said NBC national security reporter Ken Dilanian. “It’s outside the mainstream. Stephanopoulos went on to say, ‘By the way, had a debate prep book from George W. Bush. He called the FBI.’ He didn’t use it because that was the ethos. And Trump is blowing it all up. And you’re absolutely right, he’s sending a signal to the Chinese and the Russians and anyone who want to interfere, it’s open season. Hack, investigate, use intelligence methods to get incriminating information about opponents and hand it to Donald Trump.”
“When I heard the president say that and nothing wrong with taking dirt from a foreign power, I thought that’s why his lawyers wouldn’t let him give live testimony,” Matthew said. “Because they were afraid this character would just do a Perry Mason and say ‘All right, I did. So what?'”
Watch the opener below:
Breaking Banner
Progressive radio host scores $4.1 million victory against neo-Nazis
Radio host and sometimes-Comedian Dean Obeidallah won a major victory this week in his war against neo-Nazis at the Daily Stormer.
The Washington Post reported that the SiriusXMProgress host was awarded $4.1 million by a federal judge for smearing Obeidallah as a "terrorist." The attack on Obeidallah prompted several to send death threats and terrify the progressive host.
The goal of the lawsuit, according to Obeidallah was never about money, he said it was about "sending a message to Trump-loving white supremacists that they will never silence me nor any of the people in the groups they hate."
Kamala Harris blisters Trump over foreign interference comments: He ‘doesn’t understand the job and can’t do it very well’
On Wednesday, in conversation with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) shared some sharply critical thoughts on President Donald Trump's defense of using political dirt from foreign adversaries.
"These are stunning comments from the president," said Ruhle. "What's your reaction?"
"Well, Stephanie, listen," said Harris, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. "He's the commander in chief, and has a duty and a responsibility to the American people to be a defender, if not the greatest defender of our democracy. But to quite the contrary, what we hear tonight is that he is yet again open to the idea of working with foreign governments to undermine the integrity of our election system. It's outrageous and it tells me the guy just doesn't understand the job and can't do it very well."
Bush ethics lawyer calls for Bill Barr to be impeached in epic rant
Richard Painter, former ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush was furious about the recent news that President Donald Trump is more than willing to accept help from foreign powers to undermine his political opponents.
In an interview with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, Painter said that the acts by Russia and other foreign government are an example of "subversion and foreign espionage." Meanwhile, the president of the United States finds the act acceptable.
Painter warned that if Congress doesn't open an impeachment inquiry then he'll continue to do it, time and time again. "We're going to have a repeat of 2016," he said. If Republicans in the Senate are unwilling to put the country first, Painter said they need to be kicked out in 2020.