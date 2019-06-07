Quantcast
Trumps brutally mocked for pretending to be America’s royal family on state visit with Queen

On Friday, liberal author Molly Jong-Fast excoriated the attempt by President Donald Trump’s children to behave like a family dynasty in an article for The Bulwark, a Trump-skeptic conservative publication.

“We should have known that the president who made up a fake coat of arms would be all too happy to bring along his four adult children to hobnob with what he considers to be their British counterparts,” wrote Jong-Fast. “But as royal families go, the Trumps aren’t the Windsors. Or the Bushes. Or the Kennedys. Or the Kardashians, even. The Trumps are more like the Habsburgs” — the old Austrian imperial family infamous for centuries of inbreeding.

Jong-Fast noted that Trump’s decision to bring along Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany reflects his obsession with “brands” — and his desire that he become something like royalty in America.

The irony, she noted, is that some defining characteristics of this generation of British royals is that they are reclusive, stay out of politics, and are making an effort to modernize traditions — none of which describes Trump’s children in any way.

“And now, the president wants to set his kids up to take over: In an interview with the Sun, he said he hoped that his kids could hold a ‘next generation’ meeting with Princes William and Harry,” said Jong-Fast. “The real question, then, isn’t whether or not Trump wants one of his children to be the 46th president, but which one he’ll end up tapping for the job.”

Whoopi Goldberg ‘at her breaking point’ as she struggles to contain Meghan McCain’s meltdowns: report

Conservative commentator Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, has recently taken time off from the show. And the other hosts, producers, and viewers are happier without her there, reports the Daily Mail.

McCain's absence has pleased Whoopi Goldberg, who is reportedly tired of McCain's blow-ups and feuding with host Joy Behar.

"Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She's been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she's about to break," a source told DailyMail.com.

‘This is not normal’: Economists point to flurry of warning signs that Trump is driving economy into a recession

With President Donald Trump about to embark on yet another trade war -- this time with Mexico -- economists and financial analysts are surveying the economic landscape and are painting a frightening portrait of a coming recession as soon as 2020.

According to a report at Politico, "Trump is edging to the brink of a two-front trade war in a very different environment than he enjoyed last year, when the GOP tax cut pumped billions of dollars of stimulus into the U.S. economy," adding, "Analysts now expect economic growth to slow closer to a 2 percent pace this year. And investors, Wall Street analysts and the Federal Reserve are signaling that if Trump doesn’t make quick deals, growth could stall out completely."

Trump’s promises on manufacturing jobs are falling apart — thanks to his trade war: economist

The latest jobs report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed disappointing job gains and slowing wage growth over the last month -- along with dramatically slower growth for American manufacturing jobs.

As economist Joseph Brusuelas points out on Twitter, the economy has only added a net 5,000 manufacturing jobs over the last three months, while construction and goods producing jobs have similarly posted disappointing numbers.

Brusuelas argues that this slump is likely due to "the uncertainty tax linked to the trade war" that Trump has ratcheted up with both China and Mexico over the past three months.

