Trumps brutally mocked for pretending to be America’s royal family on state visit with Queen

On Friday, liberal author Molly Jong-Fast excoriated the attempt by President Donald Trump’s children to behave like a family dynasty in an article for The Bulwark, a Trump-skeptic conservative publication.

“We should have known that the president who made up a fake coat of arms would be all too happy to bring along his four adult children to hobnob with what he considers to be their British counterparts,” wrote Jong-Fast. “But as royal families go, the Trumps aren’t the Windsors. Or the Bushes. Or the Kennedys. Or the Kardashians, even. The Trumps are more like the Habsburgs” — the old Austrian imperial family infamous for centuries of inbreeding.

Jong-Fast noted that Trump’s decision to bring along Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany reflects his obsession with “brands” — and his desire that he become something like royalty in America.

The irony, she noted, is that some defining characteristics of this generation of British royals is that they are reclusive, stay out of politics, and are making an effort to modernize traditions — none of which describes Trump’s children in any way.

“And now, the president wants to set his kids up to take over: In an interview with the Sun, he said he hoped that his kids could hold a ‘next generation’ meeting with Princes William and Harry,” said Jong-Fast. “The real question, then, isn’t whether or not Trump wants one of his children to be the 46th president, but which one he’ll end up tapping for the job.”