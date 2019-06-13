Quantcast
Trump’s campaign has been stiffing local cops — and owes hundreds of thousand dollars in unpaid security bills

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has been stiffing local police forces out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, a new report from The Center for Public Integrity reveals.

According to the report, ten city governments from across the country say they still haven’t received reimbursement from the Trump campaign for the costs they incurred when local police officers were used to provide security for Trump campaign events.

Amy Brewer, the mayor of Lebanon, Ohio, tells the Center for Public Integrity that the Trump campaign is still on the hook for over $16,000 after the president held a campaign rally in her city last October.

“There’s a lot of benefit when a president comes here: economic benefits, more visibility for our community,” she explained. “But I would hope and believe the Trump campaign would pay its bills. It’s our taxpayer dollars.”

In total, the Center found that the Trump campaign has racked up $841,219 in unpaid police detail bills across the country — and some of the bills are three years old.

Richard Myers, a former police chief who serves as the executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, tells the Center that these unpaid bills can do real harm to city governments.

“The fiscal impact on local governments, especially during campaign seasons in critical vote states or communities, can be significant,” he said. “When one considers how much money campaigns raise and spend, it does not seem unreasonable to expect some degree of reimbursement for such demands for service.”

Read the whole report here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
‘You are as dumb and corrupt as dear daddy’: Trump Jr scorched for threatening pro-impeachment Republican

Published

1 min ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

On Thursday, in the wake of a recent poll showing the House's lone pro-impeachment Republican Justin Amash (R-MI) trailing in a primary, Donald Trump Jr. gleefully promoted it — and indicated that he would be going to Michigan to campaign against Amash himself:

https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1139140284707721218

Amash, a staunch libertarian first elected to his seat in the 2010 GOP wave, has been calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office since the release of former special counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russia's attempts to push the presidential election to him. This has sparked outrage from his colleagues, and led this week to his resignation from the House Freedom Caucus, which he helped found.

Trump rage tweets comparison of his state visit with queen to accepting campaign assistance from Putin

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump reacted angrily to a morning of strongly negative coverage about his admission that he would accept foreign campaign assistance.

The president insisted the media had misrepresented statements he made on video to ABC News, and compared that election assistance to state visits and discussions with foreign leaders as part of his government service.

"I meet and talk to 'foreign governments' every day," Trump tweeted. "I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland."

Rick Gates and Michael Flynn ordered to testify by House Intel Committee

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Rick Gates and Michael Flynn -- two of the key witnesses in the special counsel probe of Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Gates, who served as President Donald Trump's deputy campaign chairman, and Flynn, a campaign adviser and then national security adviser, each agreed to cooperate in Robert Mueller's investigation as part of a plea agreement.

Neither man has been sentenced.

The Democrat-led committee ordered documents to be turned over no later than June 26, and both men were ordered to testify no later than July 10.

BREAKING: The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Rick GATES and Michael FLYNN

