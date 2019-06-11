Trump’s consumer protection chief ramps up efforts to destroy the agency from within — purges entire advisory board
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, in his role as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), has fired all 25 members of the watchdog group’s advisory board. They will be replaced with new members in the fall, the Washington Post is reporting — and Mulvaney’s critics are arguing that he is determined to undermine the CFPB as much as possible.
Mulvaney’s decision comes after some board members publicly criticized his leadership of the agency. Last week, all 25 board members were notified that they had been fired and were told they would be barred from applying for positions on the new board that Mulvaney plans to assemble.
The CFPB was founded in 2011 under President Barack Obama in response to the financial meltdown of 2008 and the Great Recession. Designed as a financial watchdog group, the CFPB has kept an eye on everything from banks to credit bureaus to debt collectors.
But some Democrats have been highly critical of the direction the CFPB has taken under the Trump Administration, especially Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio. Warren, who played a key role in the agency’s formation eight years ago, has accused Mulvaney of going out of his way to undermine the CFPB; the Democratic presidential candidate officially stated, “Mick Mulvaney has no intention of putting consumers above financial firms that cheat them. This is what happens when you put someone in charge of an agency they think shouldn’t exist.”
Mulvaney, to be sure, has taken a dim view of the CFPB and has even dismissed it as a “joke.” And Brown has asserted that Mulvaney “has proven once again he would rather cozy up with payday lenders and industry insiders than listen to consumer advocates who want to make sure hard-working Americans are not cheated by financial scams.”
Chi Chi Wu, a National Consumer Law Center attorney, denounced Mulvaney’s firing of the entire CFPB board as “a huge red flag in this administration’s ongoing erosion of critical consumer financial protections that help average families.”
Right-wing pastor goes off the rails against ‘sodomites’ ahead of his ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference
A right-wing pastor is riffing off the slogan from President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to launch bigoted attacks against the LGBTQ community this week.
Local news station Spectrum News 13 reports that Pastor Patrick Boyle of the Revival Baptist Church in Clermont, Florida is hosting a conference called "Make America Straight Again" that aims to rile up Christian prejudices against gay and trans Americans.
In an interview with Spectrum News 13, Boyle emphasized that his church isn't trying to even reach out to the LGBT community in the hopes of converting them -- rather, he wants to remind his Christian flock of how unacceptable their behavior is.
Jon Stewart shreds Congress in testimony on 9/11 responders: ‘I’m tired of hearing it’s a New York issue’
Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart on Tuesday lashed out at the U.S. Congress for failing to take care of 9/11 first responders.
"I can tell you, I'm pretty sure what's going to happen five years from now," Stewart told members of the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. "The idea that you can only get them five more years [of health care benefits] because you're not quite sure what's going to happen five years from now -- I'm pretty sure I can tell you what's going to happen."
"More of these men and women are going to get sick and they are going to die!" the former host said. "And I'm awfully tired of hearing that it's a 9/11-New York issue. Al Qaeda didn't shout, 'Death to Tribeca!' They attacked America and these men and women and their response to it is what brought our country back."
Russian police drop charges against investigative journalist
Russian police said Tuesday they would drop drug charges against an investigative journalist and free him from house arrest, in a rare climbdown by law enforcement following a public outcry.
Ivan Golunov, a 36-year-old reporter with independent media outlet Meduza, was arrested last week on charges supporters said were trumped up to punish him for his investigative work.
"Today he will be released from house arrest and charges lifted," Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said in a statement.
Kolokoltsev said he would seek President Vladimir Putin's permission to sack the head of a Moscow police department and another senior official in charge of drug control in Moscow.