Trump’s cruel threat of ICE raids to rip children from parents and deport ‘millions’ becomes reality Sunday
On Monday President Donald Trump elicited massive outrage when he tweeted this threat: “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in.”
Reports quickly came in revealing that ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, was not only unaware of the plan, but did not have the manpower in place to execute it.
Now The Washington Post and others are reporting the raids will start Sunday.
“President Trump has directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to conduct a mass roundup of migrant families that have received deportation orders, an operation that is likely to begin with predawn raids in major U.S. cities on Sunday, according to three U.S. officials with knowledge of the plans,” the Post has just reported.
The plan is not only inhumane, but ill-conceived.
Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan “has warned that an indiscriminate operation to arrest migrants in their homes and at work sites risks separating children from their parents in cases where the children are at day care, summer camp or friend’s houses and not present for the raids.”
In a grotesque bit of reporting, the Post adds:
“White House and ICE officials believe agents will be able to make many ‘collateral arrests’ by vacuuming up foreigners living in the country illegally at or near the target locations.”
And in a clear cut example that this is also retaliatory and designed to send a message, Acting ICE director Mark Morgan says: “The message has gotten out that if you bring a kid, nothing will ever happen to you…We need to make sure we’re sending the message that will not be tolerated any more.”
Secrecy-obsessed Trump campaign banning wealthy donors from events for talking to the press: report
According to a report at Politico, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is clamping down on donors -- including those who have contributed over a million dollars -- over fears that they will reveal or leak to the press discussions about campaign strategy discussed in private donor gatherings.
The report starts by noting that conservative high-rollers are relieved of their phones when attending private events so that they can't record what is discussed.
According to Joseph Fogg III, a longtime GOP fundraiser from Florida who attended a donor conference at the Trump International Hotel in Washington last month, he had to place his phone in a locked security pouch as he entered the Presidential Ballroom only to be given access to it after hearing from Vice President Mike Pence and other top Trump officials.
Florida woman arrested for burglary after turning over abusive husband’s guns to police
A Florida woman took her estranged husband's guns and turned them over to police after he was arrested for domestic violence -- and she was charged with burglary and theft.
Courtney Taylor Irby told officers she went to her husband's Lakeland apartment and searched for a handgun and rifle she knew he had, and took them to police to turn in for safekeeping, reported The Ledger.
“So are you telling me that you committed an armed burglary?” a Lakeland police officer asked.