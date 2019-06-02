Trump’s Fed Chair admits economy has slowed under his presidency
During an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Sunday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell admitted that the economy has slowed a little under President Donald Trump’s leadership.
Trump, who brags about economic success nearly as much as he attacks people, claims the economy has never been better and all of the achievements are his doing. If that is the case, the examples of slowing must be his as well.
“Generally speaking, the U.S. economy is coming off a very strong year last year,” he told CBS’s Scott Pelley. “We had growth, just a touch higher than 3 percent. We have high levels of employment, low levels of unemployment, wages are moving up. Consumer confidence is high; business confidence is high. We’ve seen a bit of a slowing, but I would say the principal risks to our economy now seem to be coming from slower growth in China and Europe, and also risk events, such as Brexit.”
“I think growth this year will be slower than last year,” he continued. “Last year was the highest growth that we’ve experienced since the financial crisis, really in more than ten years. This year, I expect that growth will continue to be positive and continue to be at a healthy rate.”
The Trump Trade War has caused added problems, perpetuated by the president’s lack of knowledge about the actual impact on the economy. For example, Trump has promised to bail out farmers suffering under the trade war. The funding for it, according to the White House, will come from the economic benefit of the tariffs. He’s claimed China will pay for it. The Washington Post editorial board explained how that is a lie.
Watch what Powell says below:
‘Democrats are doing a disservice to actual racists’: Jared Kushner dismisses questions about Trump’s birtherism
Jared Kushner refused to answer whether he thinks his father-in-law's campaign against President Barack Obama was an example of racist behavior.
During a Sunday interview with Jonathan Swan at Axios, Kushner claimed that Trumps pent 69 years where he wasn't a racist. After he was elected, Kushner said suddenly Trump being accused of being a racist. It flies in the face of many decisions by Trump that were outright racist.
In the early days of his buildings, Trump and his father refused to rent to people of color. In his casinos, Trump refused to let black employees count the money, an ex-employee said.
Jared Kushner stumbles when asked how his values come in conflict with Trump’s lack of morality
During a two-part interview with Axios, Jared Kushner struggled to answer questions about whether President Donald Trump challenges his values.
Kushner, who is a strident man of faith, was questioned by Jonathan Swan about how Trump's lack of moral consideration on issues can come in conflict with his faith.
"Has your father-in-law ever challenged your values?" Swan asked.
"Um...In what regard?" Kushner asked.
"Well, I mean, when you were on the campaign you had the 'Access Hollywood' tape. There have been other things you've had to deal with since that," Swan continued. "It's a sensitive question, but I mean it in the sense of, you're a son-in-law, you're a husband, you're a senior advisor. Does it make it harder to tell him the truth?"
All Lindsey Graham ever got from Trump is a pair of golf balls: Democratic challenger
Democratic Senate challenger Jamie Harrison said the one thing he hears most in South Carolina is, "what happened to Lindsey Graham?"
During a Sunday interview with MSNBC's Al Sharpton, Harrison said that he couldn't figure out what South Carolina is getting from their senior senator carrying President Donald Trump's water.
"What's going on with this guy?" Harrison said he hears from South Carolina voters. "What happened to him? It really is sad. Lindsey Graham was a person that I actually respected. Even though I disagreed with him politically, I thought he was a man of conviction. He could stand above the fray and help solve some of the issues that we see in this country and in this state. We have really seen the true Lindsey Graham over the past few months."