Trump’s federal budget deficit skyrocketed to $207.8 billion in the month of May

President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to say that players on the United States women's national soccer team should be paid the same as players on the men's team.

NBC's Peter Alexander said that he asked Trump about the women's 13-0 win over Thailand.

"Big win," Trump agreed.

“Should they get paid the same as the men?” Alexander asked.

“We’ll talk about that later," Trump replied dismissively.

