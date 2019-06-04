Trump’s ‘freak show’ makes it impossible for Dems to stay quiet on impeachment: Swing-state congressman
A Democratic lawmaker from a swing district went on CNN Tuesday to explain why he supports starting impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump.
In an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) said that while he would love to just focus on important issues like infrastructure and health care, Trump’s behavior and his refusal to comply with congressional requests have made it impossible to pretend Democrats are dealing with a normal president.
“The notion that we can just ignore everything that’s happening, this freak show at the White House, is just not realistic,” he said. “It’s like saying that, you know, ‘I’m so focused on remodeling my kitchen that I’m not going to pay attention to my house catching fire.’ We do have a constitutional duty to do both.”
Malinowski then said he empathized with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and said she’s been put in a borderline impossible situation.
“She’s dealing with this ridiculous situation where, no matter what the president does, it’s not clear that the Senate will meet its constitutional duties,” he said. “So we face this burden alone.”
Watch the video below.
Fox panel explodes as guest insists Trump can’t be impeached for obstruction because temper tantrums aren’t illegal
A Fox News panel exploded after a guest insisted that President Donald Trump could not be impeached for obstruction -- and that his efforts to derail the special counsel probe were essentially a temper tantrum.
Steve Hilton, who hosts the weekend show "Next Revolution" on Fox News, erupted after panelist Jessica Tarlov agreed with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) that Congress must exercise its oversight powers to investigate Robert Mueller's findings.
"The whole thing is ridiculous because this is not oversight," Hilton said. "This is trying to overturn an election. That’s what this is about. It is ridiculous. As the Wall Street Journal very effectively part of the other day, what are you going to impeach him for?"
Breaking Banner
British politician: Trump ‘just killed off Brexit’ by declaring British health system is ‘on the table’
British Labour Party politician Andrew Adonis, a member of Parliament, on Tuesday asserted that President Donald Trump likely "killed off" the "Brexit" plan to split Britain from the European Union.
At a press conference with British Prime Minister Teresa May, Trump declared that the United Kingdom's National Health Service is "on the table" as Brexit negotiations continue.
Trump's remarks came after U.S. ambassador to the U.K. Woody Johnson told BBC that the Trump administration would like to see U.S. corporations making money off of British national health care.
Breaking Banner
Alabama mayor defiant after he’s caught ranting about ‘killing’ LGBT Americans
Mark Chambers, the mayor of Carbon Hill, Alabama, is remaining defiant after he made comments about "killing" LGBT Americans in a recent Facebook rant.
AL.com reports that Chambers recently went off on a social media tirade against gay Americans and "socialists" while lamenting the purported decline of the United States.
"We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics," he fumed.