Trump’s ‘freak show’ makes it impossible for Dems to stay quiet on impeachment: Swing-state congressman

A Democratic lawmaker from a swing district went on CNN Tuesday to explain why he supports starting impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) said that while he would love to just focus on important issues like infrastructure and health care, Trump’s behavior and his refusal to comply with congressional requests have made it impossible to pretend Democrats are dealing with a normal president.

“The notion that we can just ignore everything that’s happening, this freak show at the White House, is just not realistic,” he said. “It’s like saying that, you know, ‘I’m so focused on remodeling my kitchen that I’m not going to pay attention to my house catching fire.’ We do have a constitutional duty to do both.”

Malinowski then said he empathized with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and said she’s been put in a borderline impossible situation.

“She’s dealing with this ridiculous situation where, no matter what the president does, it’s not clear that the Senate will meet its constitutional duties,” he said. “So we face this burden alone.”

