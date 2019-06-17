Quantcast
Trump’s golf courses fired these five undocumented workers — now they have a plan to spoil his 2020 launch

Five undocumented immigrants who worked for President Donald Trump’s golf courses for years are planning to crash his big 2020 campaign kickoff rally in Florida on Tuesday.

The New York Daily News reports that the former Trump workers plan on going to his rally to highlight his “cruelty and hypocrisy” for welcoming undocumented immigrants to work at his clubs until they became a political inconvenience.

According to the NYDN, the group will consist of “Sandra Diaz and Victorina Morales, former housekeepers at Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., club; Wiston Garcia, a former dishwasher at Trump’s Westchester County club; Margarita Cruz, a former housekeeper at the Westchester club, and Adela Garcia, also a former housekeeper at the Westchester club.”

Anibal Romero, a lawyer representing the undocumented workers, tells the paper that his clients plan to have a press conference on Tuesday morning to talk about their experiences working for the president, and also to dispel myths that immigrants are a net drag on the economy.

“No one knows better than Trump himself that immigrants are hardworking individuals who support a multitude of industries across the country, including his restaurants, golf courses, wineries and hotels,” he explained. “And no one knows better than the undocumented workers who worked for Trump, how urgent it is for Congress to pass humane and sensible immigration laws so that immigrants can continue contributing to their communities and to our nation, just like they did for Trump and his family.”

Read the whole report here.

June 17, 2019

