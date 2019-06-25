Quantcast
Trump's horsewhip-carrying chief of protocol will resign after intimidating State Department staff: report

President Donald Trump’s chief of protocol plans to step down just ahead of the G-20 summit in Japan, according to Bloomberg News.

Sean Lawler, whose job includes assisting the president in diplomatic talks overseas and with foreign leaders in the White House, faces an investigation from the State Department’s inspector general for intimidating subordinates, including carrying a horsewhip around the office.

The president reportedly did not care for Lawler, at one point asking officials why he still works at the White House.

Mary-Kate Fisher, the assistant chief of protocol, will stand in for Lawler and accompany Trump on the G-20 trip.

