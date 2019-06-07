Trump’s Ireland golf club posts tweets promoting presidential visit in violation of ethics pledge

President Donald Trump’s golf club in Ireland is under fire for tweets promoting the President and First Lady’s visit to the Trump Doonbeg International Hotel and golf club. The resort on Friday posted a video to Twitter, writing, “What an honour it was to have the President of the United States @POTUS and the First Lady @FLOTUS stay with us at Doonbeg.”

That, and another tweet were deleted. Journalist Zach Everson, who reports on Trump conflicts of interest, captured screenshots of the tweets:

Trump’s Doonbeg resort just used the US president’s visit to promote itself. See more examples of how the Trump Org and Trump administration have overlapped in Ireland via @1100penn: https://t.co/qWAmXtluiC pic.twitter.com/eF7tYC5fbL — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) June 7, 2019

The U.S. president’s Irish golf course just used the U.S. president to promote itself—for the second time in a half-hour. The Trump Org pledged not to use the U.S. presidency to promote itself. More on this coming soon in today’s @1100Penn. Subscribe: https://t.co/UDygGYH7c4 pic.twitter.com/rdXFfplDuD — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) June 7, 2019

The tweets are a violation, as Everson and the Washington Post’s David Farenthold were quick to note, of a pledge by the Trump Organization to never mention Donald Trump’s role as president, in an early attempt to mollify ethics concerns.

“The Trump Organization has directed that no communications of the organization, including social media accounts, will reference or otherwise be tied to President-elect Trump’s role as president of the United States or the office of the presidency,” wrote a Trump Organization attorney days before the President was sworn in to office in 2017, as the AP reported at the time.

Also in 2017 Eric Trump pledged: “There are lines that we would never cross, and that’s mixing business with anything government.”

Yahoo News on Friday also noted that “White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and her deputy Hogan Gidley, have both made posts on Instagram showing the Doonbeg resort during their stay. Gidley’s recent posts show off other Trump properties, including Trump Tower in New York and Trump National Golf Club in Washington.”