Trump’s latest McCarthyite move attacks Democrat with question of ever ‘speaking to a Russian’

On Friday, President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter about Democrats and Russia.

“Thank you @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell for understanding the Democrats game of not playing it straight on the ridiculous Witch Hunt Hoax in the Senate. ‘Cryin’ Chuck will never stop. Did Senator @MarkWarner ever report speaking to a Russian!?” he tweeted.

Thank you @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell for understanding the Democrats game of not playing it straight on the ridiclious Witch Hunt Hoax in the Senate. Cryin’ Chuck will never stop. Did Senator @MarkWarner ever report speaking to a Russian!? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2019

This story is still developing.