Trump’s Mexico tariff threat was a ‘sham’ he finally gave up on after receiving major blowback: CNN contributor
On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he had reached a deal with Mexico to reduce migration at the southern border, which he claimed averted the need to enact his 5 percent tariff on the country’s goods — no doubt relieving the businesses and GOP lawmakers who were opposed to the plan.
But Democratic strategist Maria Cardona doesn’t view this as a victory for Trump. As she said on CNN Saturday, it was yet another cave.
“I completely agree with Speaker Pelosi that this was, you know, governing by temper tantrum,” said Cardona. “And frankly, I think it was a sham. I think that he threatened these tariffs and then he got a ton of blowback from the business community and his own Republican supporters and he had to figure a way out of it.”
“And so I’m glad that Mexico and the United States are negotiating on this, but this is not the way to do this,” Cardona continued. “This is indicative of a president who has never understood the issue of immigration at its core, and frankly I don’t think he really cares about how this actually works and what the core problems are. If he did, he wouldn’t shut off aid to the northern triangle countries, which is exactly what we need to be doing to fix the stability, to help them deal with violence and crime at the heart of the country so that these migrants don’t come across.”
“Look, this deal from what I understand is not going to work because now apparently, you know, originally Mexico was going to pay for a wall at our border, and now taxpayers are not only going to pay for this supposed wall with Mexico, but now we’re going to pay for a wall between Guatemala and Mexico as well,” said Cardona.
On Saturday, conservative CNN host Michael Smerconish hosted Arthur Laffer — the father of modern supply-side economic theory who is slated to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump — and challenged his tax cut mythology.
"Why, if the tax cuts will pay for themselves, are we having such problems with the debt and deficit?" said Smerconish, putting up figures from the Washington Post. "The deficit grew 77 percent in the first four months of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period one year before. It doesn't seem to be working out according to the napkin." (A reference to how Laffer originally scrawled his idea that tax cuts would pay for themselves on a napkin.)
On Friday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former White House official David Gergen — who has advised multiple presidents, including three Republicans — expressed his disappointment at the fact that President Donald Trump chose to use a D-Day ceremony to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
"I had the privilege of going to Normandy on the 50th anniversary with President Clinton, and it is hallowed ground," Gergen told host John Berman, who was filling in for Cooper. "One has a sense that as you walk in, especially — because there are so many gravestones there, it's extraordinarily moving when you're there, and you do have a sense, there's something sacred about this place and that where we honor those who fell."
Appearing on CNN on Friday afternoon, the Executive Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce made an appeal to Donald Trump to back off his plans to slam Mexico with stiff tariffs if they don't halt what the president perceives as an immigration problem, saying small businesses will be devastated.
Speaking with host Brooke Baldwin, Neil Bradley -- who serves as the Chamber's chief policy officer -- said the president's plan is misguided and that businesses are already reeling.
"So the chamber said that the Trump administration has to -- must abandon this policy -- you tell me why," the CNN host asked.