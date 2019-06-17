Trump’s only winning strategy is to tear down Democrats — because he has nothing to promote: MSNBC panel
President Donald Trump has little to promote for 2020, so political analysts on MSNBC think that he’ll likely spend the campaign working to tear everyone else down.
Howard Fineman noted that if Trump intends to do a “tear down” campaign, the most important things Democrats will have are policy proposals to set themselves apart from a White House that is unwilling to pass anything through Congress.
“It’s just a question of can he do what he did in 2016 and 2018, which was, frankly, mobilize voters in a fear-tactic kind of way,” said Fineman during Monday’s “Meet the Press.”
Host Kasie Hunt said that it seems the new Trump poll numbers show that his base is losing enthusiasm as they go into the election.
“It seems like the strategy is not necessary to have these big ideas on these big issues but rather to double down on all the things Ali was talking about,” Hunt continued.
A former advisor to Jeb Bush and John Boehner agreed that Trump might go the “mow it down” method of campaigning.
“Donald Trump has the next 15 months to tear down, you know, the Democrat whose name is inserted. And that’s his only real strategy,” said Michael Steele. “He’s done nothing over the past several years to increase his support. He polls right in the mid-40s on every poll you ever take. So, he’s got to make the Democrat unacceptable to the voters in the middle there.”
The only major piece of legislation Trump has been able to pass is the GOP tax cut to the rich and to corporations. When Republicans attempted to run on it in 2018, they lost support. The overwhelming majority of the country doesn’t support the tax bill and didn’t see any benefit from it.
Missouri governor appoints judge who fundraised for crisis pregnancy center to help decide Planned Parenthood’s license
On Monday, the Associated Press reported that Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) has appointed former Macon County Associate Circuit Judge Philip Prewitt to the Administrative Hearing Commission, a state agency that oversees disputes between the state and organizations seeking licensure.
Prewitt, a former Republican candidate for office, once fundraised on Facebook for Ray of Hope Pregnancy Care Ministeries, a "crisis pregnancy center" that masquerades as a health care facility in order to trick women seeking abortions into listening to anti-abortion propaganda. In 2015, the Missouri Supreme Court reprimanded Prewitt for the post encouraging people to donate, saying that it violated judicial ethics rules.
Trump being a ‘compulsive liar and erratic ignoramus’ is why he failed on Iran: Conservative columnist
President Donald Trump's highly-criticized decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal has resulted as was warned, with the country reviving its nuclear program, a conservative columnist explained in The Washington Post on Monday.
Conservative Max Boot took a victory lap in the hard-hitting column, reminding that he had signed a March 2016 letter by 121 Republican foreign policy analysts warning about Trump's approach.
"I wish we had been wrong, but we were all too right," Boot wrote.
"Trump has shown no ability to grow in office; but then it’s hard to learn if you all you read is Fox News chyrons. He is today the same compulsive liar and erratic ignoramus he was at the start of the 2016 campaign," Boot said. "Only now, the stakes are much higher."
Congress needs to ‘follow the rubles’ on Trump: Oversight congressman
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) told host Wolf Blitzer that Congress needs to "follow the rubles" on Trump to find out why he expresses an affinity for Russia to the point of contradicting U.S. national security interests.
"As you know, The New York Times is reporting that President Trump is being largely kept in the dark by his own administration about cyberweapons being developed for use against Russia's infrastructure as a warning to the Russians not to use their cyber warfare capabilities against America's power grid and America's infrastructure," said Blitzer. "What national security concerns does this raise, the president not being fully informed about what is going on?"