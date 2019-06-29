Quantcast
Trump’s ‘outrageous’ VIP party plans for DC Fourth of July will create ‘absolute bedlam’: ex-White House ethics chief

52 mins ago

Former director of government ethics, Walter Shaub

On Saturday, former Office of Government Ethics director Walter Shaub took to Twitter blasting President Donald Trump’s move to put the Fourth of July fireworks display directly in the heart of Washington, D.C., and section off the Lincoln Memorial and part of the reflecting pool for friends, family, and ticketed ‘VIPs’:

Shaub, who led the OGE in the initial months of Trump’s presidency, clashed frequently with the administration and Republicans in Congress, and resigned before his term was up. He has since joined a watchdog group, the Campaign Legal Center, in an attempt to rein in the excesses of the administration from the outside.

