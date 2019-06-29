Trump’s ‘outrageous’ VIP party plans for DC Fourth of July will create ‘absolute bedlam’: ex-White House ethics chief

On Saturday, former Office of Government Ethics director Walter Shaub took to Twitter blasting President Donald Trump’s move to put the Fourth of July fireworks display directly in the heart of Washington, D.C., and section off the Lincoln Memorial and part of the reflecting pool for friends, family, and ticketed ‘VIPs’:

Oh, and 95 degrees, with high humidity and thunder. Enjoy your fighter jet parade! Maybe the commoners who don’t get VIP tickets will be able to glimpse the top sliver of the fireworks over the trees and monuments. (There’s a reason why they have always located them elsewhere.) — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 29, 2019

Shaub, who led the OGE in the initial months of Trump’s presidency, clashed frequently with the administration and Republicans in Congress, and resigned before his term was up. He has since joined a watchdog group, the Campaign Legal Center, in an attempt to rein in the excesses of the administration from the outside.