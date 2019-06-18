Trump’s ‘policy schizophrenia’ is why he’s been ‘checkmated’ on both Iran and North Korea: Nicolle Wallace
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace admitted being terrified by President Donald Trump’s foreign policy chaos as the administration appears intent on war with Iran.
“For an administration that seems to get lost in its own fog of chaos and dysfunction that comes with everything from immigration policy to the president’s internal battleground state polls, there may be no chapter quite as terrifying as watching Donald Trump march to the beat of his own drums of war with Iran, after making a series of moves seen around the world escalating with an already fraught escalation with Iran, Donald Trump now finds himself largely checkmated on two intractable fronts, Iran and North Korea,” Wallace reported.
“Trump on Monday dispatching 1,000 more troops to the Middle East as part of his escalation with Iran, but in a sign of policy schizophrenia his Secretary of State out today with a more dovelike message,” she noted.
“The policy whiplash more disorienting than comforting, particularly as Trump’s abject failure to halt North Korea’s pursuit of a full nuclear weapon is on full display as he sounds more like a devoted schoolboy with a crush on the brutal dictator of North Korea than a serious consumer of intelligence community assessments,” she noted.
“We’re way past love letters, folks, but it is the constant churn of chaos that surrounds everything from Trump’s Twitter pronouncements to his aide’s contradictory public statements to his abrupt change of personnel that leaves the world on edge,” she explained.
Watch:
CNN
Trump had two goals in ramping up pressure on Iran — and he’s failing at both: CNN
President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he doesn't want war with Iran, which would likely put him at odds with his more bellicose advisers like John Bolton.
That being said, the president clearly believes he can bully Iran into unconditional submission to whatever the United States demands. And Iran is having none of it, escalating its own acts of maritime aggression and proclaiming they have missile technology capable of striking U.S. aircraft carriers.
Breaking Banner
Ukrainian-Russian developer with Trump Tower Moscow ties suing after getting bilked for $200,000 at inauguration
It is illegal for foreigners to donate to presidential inaugurations, but a new lawsuit sheds light on how wealthy foreigners attempted to buy access to the Trump administration.
"A Ukrainian-Russian developer who wanted access to President Trump’s inauguration filed a lawsuit on Tuesday saying he was bilked out of the $200,000 he paid for what he thought would be V.I.P. tickets to the event," The New York Times reported Tuesday.
"The developer, Pavel Fuks, who once discussed a Moscow real estate project with Mr. Trump, said in the lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, that he had paid the money to a firm at the direction of Yuri Vanetik, a prominent Republican fund-raiser and sometime lobbyist," the newspaper explained. "But, the lawsuit said, Mr. Vanetik failed to come through with the promised tickets, and Mr. Fuks ended up watching the inauguration from a Washington hotel bar."
Breaking Banner
Indicted Republican gets his passport back — so he can leave the country prior to his bribery trial
Despite being indicted and waiting to stand trial, a North Carolina judge returned the passport of a top Republican and is allowing him to leave the country.
Former North Carolina GOP Chair Robin Hayes spent a decade in Congress and was once the Republican nominee for governor.
In April, Hayes was indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges.
Despite the seriousness of the charges, a federal judge will temporarily return Hayes' passport for him to travel abroad in July, WSCO-TV correspondent Joe Bruno reported on Tuesday.