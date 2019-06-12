Trump’s prized DC hotel sued after woman claims lack of handrail caused her to fall down the steps

President Donald Trump’s prized hotel in Washington, D.C. was sued this week by a woman claiming that the lack of a handrail at one of the hotel’s entrances caused her to fall down the stairs.

The lawsuit, which was first flagged by BuzzFeed News’ Zoe Tillman, claims that Virginia resident Ellen Snow fell down the stairs while exiting the Trump DC hotel because “there was no handrail on the first set of exterior steps leading directly from the Trump Hotel’s door.”

This fall, the suit contends, inflicted Snow with “personal injuries which have caused and will continue to cause physical and mental pain and suffering and other noneconomic damages.” The suit also alleges that these injuries have caused Snow to experience a “decreased quality of life.”

Due to all this, Snow is seeking $1 million in compensation for injuries and subsequent suffering caused by her fall at the Trump hotel.

