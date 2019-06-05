Trump’s team spent $1 million on four limos during a two day trip to Ireland

President Donald Trump spent a staggering amount during his short visit to Ireland. Trump met with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to discuss Brexit.

During his trip, Trump’s team spent nearly a million dollars on four limousines on taxpayer’s dime. They rented the limos from JP Ward & Sons, an Irish funeral services home.

“The Trump administration paid the family-owned firm based in Bray, County Wicklow, $935,033 in four tranches, according to USASpending.gov, an official portal that records federal government spending,” a report from The Guardian explained.

Trump also spent a massive amount on hotels.

Adding, “The presidential entourage’s hotel bills have also drawn scrutiny. State Department documents show US taxpayers have spent $1,223,230 on VIP accommodation at the InterContinental hotel on Park Lane in Mayfair, London.”

