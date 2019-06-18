Trump’s ‘tired and lazy’ re-election message ‘is not working’ at his Orlando kickoff: Florida Republican David Jolly
President Donald Trump’s re-election is “in trouble” in Florida, a former Republican congressman who represented the state explained on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” with Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday.
“As we’ve been reporting the president officially kicked off his re-election campaign tonight in Florida, where he was greeted by a Quinnipiac poll released today showing he is losing the state of Florida to six Democratic presidential candidates in one-on-one match-ups,” O’Donnell reported. “President Trump won the state of Florida by 1.3% of the vote so he cannot afford to lose any support in Florida.”
“David Jolly, he came to your state to kick it off, to announce the re-election campaign which came as no surprise, but he is greeted by a poll where he is really in big, big trouble in the state of Florida,” O’Donnell noted.
“That’s right, Lawrence. This is a president who is in trouble tonight politically in terms of his own re-election,” Jolly replied. “It is still early, but this is a president who needs to move in the polls and he didn’t get it done tonight.”
“What we saw tonight was a tired, lazy, undisciplined political message focused on the grievance politics that elected him in the first place,” he explained. “And as the polls show, the American people are kind of tired of that narrative. It didn’t work in November of 2018, it is not working tonight in Florida and across the nation as well.”
Watch:
2020 Election
Here is the mega-list of the biggest promises Trump made — but never kept
President Donald Trump launched his 2020 campaign Tuesday, touting the campaign slogan "Promises Made, Promises Kept." Unfortunately, for the campaign, they'll likely spend a lot of time swearing that they've been able to accomplish things that quite simply haven't happened. Promises seemed easy for Trump make, but it likely won't be easy to convince Americans he's kept them.
Here's the list of Trump's "Promises Made, Promises Broken":
1. Infrastructure
It's the one issue that Trump could actually get accomplished, but he's refusing to do it. While Americans grapple with tire-bursting potholes and crumbling bridges across the country, the president has put aside his plan to yell at Democrats. During the scheduled meeting, the president spent just three minutes reprimanding them before leaving the room and holding a press conference to tell Americans he’s on strike and nothing will move forward until investigations stop.
CNN
Angela Rye pounds CNN’s Steve Cortez for suggesting Ocasio-Cortez should resign
CNN turned into a shouting match on Tuesday after a Trump supporter attempted to defend the president's concentration camps along the southern border.
Conservatives panicked on Tuesday after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) referred to Trump's tent city detention centers as concentration camps.
Republican Steve Cortes argued against Ocasio-Cortez was wrong to correctly use the term concentration camps.
"AOC should apologize at least and probably resign," Cortez argued.
Progressive analyst Angela Rye shut down Cortez, explaining to viewers that Ocasio-Cortez was correctly using the term.
Rachel Maddow unleashes hellfire on Trump’s long history of appointing shady characters to his cabinet
On Tuesday, in response to the news that Defense Secretary nominee Patrick Shanahan is withdrawing over a domestic violence scandal, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow walked through President Donald Trump's catastrophically bad attempts to staff the top levels of the military system — attempts that led to a long parade of people withdrawing in disgrace.
First, Maddow noted, former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort unsuccessfully tried to get a bank CEO he struck a corrupt deal with to the Pentagon — only for that CEO to himself be arrested and charged with a federal crime.
"Don't worry, though, they had a plan 'B,'" said Maddow. "The president found another guy to nominate for that same job ... That announcement, Vinnie Viola, that plan "B" seemed to be going well until this part of that nominee's track record was released by the local police department in Saratoga Springs, New York. A police incident report about the new Trump Army Cecretary nominee punching a guy out at a high-end horse auction in Saratoga Springs ... less than six months before Trump announced him as his plan 'B' nominee to be Secretary of the Army. I guess they didn't Google him."