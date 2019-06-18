Trump’s ‘tired and lazy’ re-election message ‘is not working’ at his Orlando kickoff: Florida Republican David Jolly

President Donald Trump’s re-election is “in trouble” in Florida, a former Republican congressman who represented the state explained on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” with Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday.

“As we’ve been reporting the president officially kicked off his re-election campaign tonight in Florida, where he was greeted by a Quinnipiac poll released today showing he is losing the state of Florida to six Democratic presidential candidates in one-on-one match-ups,” O’Donnell reported. “President Trump won the state of Florida by 1.3% of the vote so he cannot afford to lose any support in Florida.”

“David Jolly, he came to your state to kick it off, to announce the re-election campaign which came as no surprise, but he is greeted by a poll where he is really in big, big trouble in the state of Florida,” O’Donnell noted.

“That’s right, Lawrence. This is a president who is in trouble tonight politically in terms of his own re-election,” Jolly replied. “It is still early, but this is a president who needs to move in the polls and he didn’t get it done tonight.”

“What we saw tonight was a tired, lazy, undisciplined political message focused on the grievance politics that elected him in the first place,” he explained. “And as the polls show, the American people are kind of tired of that narrative. It didn’t work in November of 2018, it is not working tonight in Florida and across the nation as well.”

