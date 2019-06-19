Tucker Carlson: If America is so racist, why is Cory Booker a senator?

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has made no secret of his contempt for multiculturalism, even going so far as to suggest that diversity is not our “strength.”

At the same time, however, he firmly believes that America is not a racist country, and has no reason to give reparations to the descendants of enslaved Africans. The proof? New Jersey elected a black senator!

“Sen. Cory Booker made a guest appearance at the [reparations] hearing. He claimed that the same country that has made him one of the most powerful figures in the land, is in fact incorrigibly racist,” said Carlson. He played a clip of Booker saying, “We as a nation have not yet truly acknowledged and grappled with racism and white supremacy that has tainted this country’s founding and continues to persist in those deep racial disparities and inequalities today.”

“So in a sane country, that’s the point at which the entire room would have burst out laughing when Sen. Booker said that, precisely because of his title, really,” sneered Carlson. “‘Senator Booker.’ Cory Booker’s parents were highly paid IBM executives who grew up in a rich, all-white neighborhood, by the way. He attended Stanford. Then he had a Rhodes scholarship, went to Oxford. Then he got a law degree from Yale. He’s currently senator from New Jersey. He’ll win re-election pretty easily in 2020 if he seeks it. New Jersey is one of the richest states in this country, second I think. It’s also majority white.”

“So if white supremacy were a huge problem in America, how did Cory Booker become a senator?” said Carlson. “And yet somehow he did.”

At no point in this long-winded put down did Carlson stop to consider the fact that African-Americans make up 13.4 percent of the U.S. population but only 3 percent of the United States Senate — which somewhat dampens his argument.

Watch below: