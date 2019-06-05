Tucker Carlson: The metric system is a ‘creepy’ new world order plot

In the midst of everything that is going on in the world today, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson decided to warn his viewers about the one thing that is truly not a pressing threat to America: the metric system.

“Almost every nation on Earth has fallen to tyranny: the metric system,” said Carlson. “From Beijing to Buenos Aires, from Lusaka to London, the people of the world have been forced to measure their environment in millimeters and kilograms. The United States is the only country that is resisted, but we have no reason to be ashamed for using feet and pounds.”

No one has made a serious push in the United States for metrication since the Jimmy Carter administration, but in fact it would make a great deal of sense — metric units are much easier to convert between one another, and it would facilitate international trade, increase economic output, and even possibly prevent NASA missions from failing.

But according to Carlson’s guest, self-proclaimed “anti-metrite” James Pinero, the metric system should be feared because it is “the original system of global revolution and new world orders.”

“Esperanto died, but the metric system continues, this weird, utopian, inelegant, creepy system that we alone have resisted,” said Carlson. “How long can we hold out against it, would you say?”

“We should stand tall on our own 2 feet, I say,” said Pinero. “Because it is customary measures that measured out the revolution and customary measures that took us to the moon. The metric system is the product of the French revolution. It was imposed at the business end of the guillotine.”

“So why are our leaders so anxious that we join the rest of the world in using Robespierre’s favorite standard of measurement?” said Carlson. “I don’t understand.”

Pinero further noted that “all customary measures use man and his labor as the basis of the measurement. What is an acre? It is the land that an ox and can till in one day. 5,000 paces, a pace of 5,000 feet each. A meter is what? The globe that is not even accurate.” He added that the use of base ten in the metric system “is what remains of the radicalism … not great for measuring things in the real world. There is a reason why the measurement system has 12, eights and 60s. It comes from ancient knowledge, from the Romans, from the Babylonians.”

“I do see the problem, and I have not heard it as eloquently expressed as you just did,” said Carlson. “You give us heart to keep fighting against a global tyranny of the metric system. And bless you for that.”

Watch below: