UK leadership race narrows to five as Boris Johnson cements lead
The UK leadership race narrowed to five on Tuesday as Brexit figurehead Boris Johnson prepared to defend his runaway favourite status in his first television debate.
Johnson expanded his lead over his remaining rivals in a second secret ballot held by 313 lawmakers from the ruling Conservative party in the lower House of Commons.
The former foreign minister and London mayor picked up 126 votes while former Brexit minister Dominic Raab got knocked out after falling three short of the 33-vote threshold.
Moderate international development minister Rory Stewart continued his against-the-odds challenge by expanding his support base from last week’s 19 to 37.
Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt picked up 46 votes and environment minister Michael Gove 41. Interior minister Sajid Javid scraped through with exactly 33.
Britain is frantically searching for a leader after Prime Minister Theresa May stepped down last month as Conservative party chief over her repeated failure to deliver Brexit.
The island nation is now due to split away from the other 27 European Union member states on October 31.
But how and when the chaos paralysing UK politics — and frightening business leaders — ultimately resolves itself may only be decided by who becomes the next prime minister.
Further rounds of voting scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will whittle the list of contenders down to just two.
The finalists will face the ruling party’s 160,000 grassroots members in a vote next month to decide the winner.
– TV debate debut –
Johnson’s lead is so substantial that some UK media say the others are simply fighting for a good spot in his future government.
Their attacks on him have been measured and the race itself has been distinguished most by revelations about various contenders’ past drug use.
Johnson has partially managed to achieve his success to date by stage-managing his media appearances and skipping Sunday’s first TV debate.
He will try to avoid making any big blunders that could put the breaks on his momentum when he makes his debate debut on BBC television Tuesday evening.
Johnson is often a flamboyant speaker who has extensive background as a journalist.
But he has been known to make remarks that outrage many — including by comparing veiled Muslim women to “letter boxes” last year.
He also came under attack this week for reportedly making contradictory promises to various parliamentary factions in private meetings aimed at rallying his support.
UK politicians are split between ardent eurosceptics who would prefer to see Britain leave without any strings attached to the bloc.
Moderate Brexit backers want some sort of deal that preserves established economic links between the ancient trading partners.
Johnson has warned that he is prepared to get Britain out of the European Union without an agreement — as long as it is is done by October 31.
But he has also called this tough talk a negotiating tactic designed to scare Brussels and force it to compromise on the nagging issue of status of Irish border.
EU leaders have long ruled out re-opening the binding part of the agreement they all signed with May last year.
French President Emmanuel Macron has been particularly critical of Britain’s political stalemate and questioned the wisdom of extending Brexit for a third time.
Only Stewart is openly trying to salvage May’s pact in the hope of pushing it through Britain’s splintered parliament on the fourth attempt.
The other candidates have all said they would agree to a no-deal divorce if this was the only remaining option for leaving the EU.
Mitch McConnell says he won’t support reparations because ‘we elected an African-American president’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Tuesday that the United States does not need to pay reparations for slavery in part because "we elected an African-American president."
McConnell was confronted with a question about reparations during a press gaggle at the Capitol.
"I don't think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea," the Kentucky Republican opined. "We tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We've elected an African-American president."
Trump campaigner changes the subject when asked what ‘promises’ Trump has kept
Marc Lotter, the strategic communications chief for Donald Trump's re-election campaign, had a bit of a communication problem when questioned about the president's slogan "promises made, promises kept."
MSNBC's Kasie Hunt asked Lotter in an interview about the president's launch rally, which kicks off in Orlando Tuesday evening. She noticed there were signs saying "promises made, promises kept," but wasn't sure exactly what it was referencing.
"I think the president’s message is going to be based on promises made, promises kept," he confessed. "He’s going to highlight the economy. He’s going to highlight that for the first time in ten years. Paychecks are growing. We have more Jobs than we do job seekers. These are all very positive benefits to the president’s leadership. And it’s going to be a choice."
Pompeo: US must be able to respond to any Iranian attack
The United States must have the capability to respond to any Iranian attack on US interests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.
He spoke at the Florida headquarters of US Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, a day after the US said it was sending another 1,000 troops to the region in response to what it called hostile behavior by Tehran.
That deployment should "convince the Islamic government of Iran that we are serious and to deter them from further aggression in the region," Pompeo said.