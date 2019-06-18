Quantcast
Ukrainian-Russian developer with Trump Tower Moscow ties suing after getting bilked for $200,000 at inauguration

Published

1 min ago

on

It is illegal for foreigners to donate to presidential inaugurations, but a new lawsuit sheds light on how wealthy foreigners attempted to buy access to the Trump administration.

“A Ukrainian-Russian developer who wanted access to President Trump’s inauguration filed a lawsuit on Tuesday saying he was bilked out of the $200,000 he paid for what he thought would be V.I.P. tickets to the event,” The New York Times reported Tuesday.

“The developer, Pavel Fuks, who once discussed a Moscow real estate project with Mr. Trump, said in the lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, that he had paid the money to a firm at the direction of Yuri Vanetik, a prominent Republican fund-raiser and sometime lobbyist,” the newspaper explained. “But, the lawsuit said, Mr. Vanetik failed to come through with the promised tickets, and Mr. Fuks ended up watching the inauguration from a Washington hotel bar.”

“It is illegal for foreign nationals to buy tickets from the committees that host the official parties and other events around United States presidential inaugurations, a ban intended to limit international influence in American politics and government. Foreigners have long flocked to inaugurations as guests of American donors, which is permitted,” The Times explained.

“But federal prosecutors are investigating whether foreigners illegally funneled money to Mr. Trump’s inaugural committee and a pro-Trump super PAC to try to influence Mr. Trump’s team,” the paper noted. “In the case of Mr. Fuks, who earned an estimated $270 million in the post-Soviet Moscow real estate boom, his money did not buy access.”

“You need to be prepared to spend money to get access at events like this,” Vanetik reportedly told Fuks.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Indicted Republican gets his passport back — so he can leave the country prior to his bribery trial

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

Despite being indicted and waiting to stand trial, a North Carolina judge returned the passport of a top Republican and is allowing him to leave the country.

Former North Carolina GOP Chair Robin Hayes spent a decade in Congress and was once the Republican nominee for governor.

In April, Hayes was indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, a federal judge will temporarily return Hayes' passport for him to travel abroad in July, WSCO-TV correspondent Joe Bruno reported on Tuesday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Attorney General sued by four women for retaliating against their sexual harassment complaints: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Indiana's GOP attorney general, Curtis Hill, was sued in federal court by four women, who accuse him of defaming them and engaging in retaliation after they reported episodes of his sexual harassment.

Democratic state Rep. Mara Reardon, communications director Gabrielle McLemore, and legislative assistants Niki DaSilva and Samantha Lozano, are pursuing both compensatory and punitive damages for sexual harassment, retaliation, sexual battery and defamation, and want the judge to order Hill to apologize and retract his claims that the women are liars.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump once again suggests the Central Park Five are guilty: ‘You have people on both sides of that’

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

During a brief Q&A with the press on Tuesday, President Donald Trump once again appeared to suggest that he still believes the Central Park Five are guilty.

"You have people on both sides of that," he told reporters. "They admitted their guilt."

Trump has repeatedly tried to worm his way out of condemning racism with this sort of language — most infamously when he said there were "very fine people on both sides" of a neo-Nazi demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Continue Reading
 
 

