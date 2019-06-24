Quantcast
Unemployment rises in eight Trump states — and it could cost him in 2020

1 min ago

President Donald Trump is counting on the economy to remain strong throughout 2020 — but it’s already showing some signs of slowing in a couple of key states.

CNBC reports that unemployment in eight different states that Trump won in 2016 has actually risen year-over-year, and it’s eroded his popularity.

Although Trump is still very popular in some of these states, including Mississippi and South Carolina, the latest Morning Consult poll cited by CNBC shows that the president actually has a negative net approval rating in the states of North Carolina and Arizona, which are two states that he will need to hold if he wants to win in 2020.

In total, Arizona and North Carolina account for 26 votes in the electoral college. Trump has a net approval rating of -4 percent in North Carolina and of -6 percent in Arizona, according to Morning Consult.

Given that Trump won both of two states by less than 4 percentage points in 2016, a slight shift away from the president could be enough to tip those states away from him and toward his eventual Democratic rival.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
The Moon landings have a Nazi problem

13 mins ago

June 24, 2019

Somewhere in the scarier reaches of the internet, a conspiracy theory circulates that the Nazis landed on the moon in 1942. Maybe you’ve never heard that 27 years before Apollo 11, Hitler had a successful space program that bored into the lunar surface to create a moon base.

It doesn’t need saying that this idea is wrong – it’s beyond absurd. Part of what’s troubling with this mythis that people would treat the history of the Third Reich with anything other than sober realism. It feels dangerous.

But the Nazi moon theory is unnerving in another sense. It’s a distortion of an historical reality that is itself profoundly uncomfortable: Nazi technology and personnel were indeed central to the moon landing.

This irrational self-deception is what prevents many economists from embracing a Green New Deal

33 mins ago

June 24, 2019

Dutch economist Servaas Storm, co- author of a widely-read 2018 study on climate change, “Why Green Growth is an Illusion,” talks to the Institute for New Economic Thinking about where we are today.

Lynn Parramore: In 2018, you and your colleague Enno Schröder warned that economists promoting “green growth” are fostering illusions. Why can’t we have economic growth and development without destroying the planet?

Servaas Storm: In our work, Enno Schröder and I look at the historical record on economic growth around the world, along with human energy use and the resulting CO2 emissions. Then we construct a growth path for the global economy during the period 2015-2050. Our model path is based on optimistic, but still feasible, assumptions concerning future energy efficiency improvements and reductions in carbon emissions.

Revealed: The real reason Trump took off for presidential retreat at Camp David

49 mins ago

June 24, 2019

President Donald Trump took a hastily organized trip to Camp David, apparently to get away from some of his advisers and family members.

Some of his aides said the trip was a much-needed break from life in the White House, and officials declined to provide a readout of the president's calls and activities, reported CNN.

No communications staffers joined Trump on the outing, which the president announced Saturday on his Twitter account.

I am at Camp David working on many things, including Iran! We have a great Economy, Tariffs have been very helpful both with respect to the huge Dollars coming IN, & on helping to make good Trade Deals. The Dow heading to BEST June in 80 years! Stock Market BEST June in 50 years!

