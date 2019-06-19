US and Iran both claim they ‘do not want war’ amid international calls for peace
“Iran does not want war,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo echoed this message, saying, “We are there to deter aggression, President Trump does not want war.” Our France 24 correspondant added that this sentiment is equally shared among the members of the EU who remain part of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, as well as by China and Russia. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov added that the US should stop placing “military pressure on Iran in quite a provocative way.
Battle heats up to tackle Boris Johnson and be British PM
The battle to make the two-man shortlist to become Britain's prime minister, which will almost certainly include Boris Johnson, heats up on Wednesday when another contender will be eliminated.
After a fractious TV debate, in which Brexit figurehead Johnson managed to avoid any trademark gaffes and emerged largely unscathed after an onslaught from his four remaining rivals, the Conservative Party's 313 MPS will vote once again to remove the candidate with the least support.
China’s President Xi Jinping hails ‘irreplaceable’ friendship with North Korea’s Kim Jong un ahead of Pyongyang visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping has written a rare opinion piece in North Korea's official newspaper Wednesday, just a day before his scheduled visit to Pyongyang, saying Beijing's friendship with the isolated North is "irreplaceable".
Xi is to visit Pyongyang on Thursday and Friday at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The visit comes as nuclear negotiations between Kim and US President Donald Trump have soured after a second summit in February broke up without a deal, failing to agree on what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.
How Teach for America evolved into an arm of the charter school movement
When the Walton Family Foundation announced in 2013 that it was donating $20 million to Teach For America to recruit and train nearly 4,000 teachers for low-income schools, its press release did not reveal the unusual terms for the grant.
Documents obtained by ProPublica show that the foundation, a staunch supporter of school choice and Teach For America’s largest private funder, was paying $4,000 for every teacher placed in a traditional public school — and $6,000 for every one placed in a charter school. The two-year grant was directed at nine cities where charter schools were sprouting up, including New Orleans; Memphis, Tennessee; and Los Angeles.