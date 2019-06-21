US approved, then scrapped Iran strikes after drone shooting, US media say
Donald Trump approved but then scrapped strikes against Iranian targets on Thursday, The New York Times reported, after Iran shot down a US drone in what the president termed a “big mistake.”
The US was planning to hit “a handful of Iranian targets, like radar and missile batteries” Thursday evening, the newspaper said, citing senior administration officials, but the plan was suddenly aborted in its early stages.
White House and Pentagon officials declined to comment, the Times said, and it was unclear whether there were plans for such strikes to go forward in the future.
Iran said earlier it had recovered parts of a US Global Hawk spy drone in its territorial waters after downing the aircraft in a missile strike, but the Pentagon says it was above international waters when it was hit.
“Iran made a very big mistake!” Trump tweeted, before later appearing to dial back tensions.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2019
“I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said. “I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it.”
The president’s mixed message left the world unsure what Washington’s next move would be.
“You will find out,” Trump said, when asked about possible retaliation.
“We don’t seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Gold above $1,400 on weak dollar and geopolitical, economic worry
Gold prices broke $1,400 an ounce to hit a near six-year high on Friday as the weaker dollar, economic concerns and geopolitical tensions saw investors pile into the safe-haven commodity.
Demand surged after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated it would likely cut interest rates soon -- for the first time in a decade -- which sent the dollar tumbling across the board and making it cheaper to buy the yellow metal.The announcement came as central banks around the world adopt a more dovish stance in the face of a stuttering global economy and as investors fret over the trade outlook with the US and China embroiled in a long-running trade war.
It also coincided with news that Iran had shot down a US "spy drone", which it said was in its airspace, ratcheting up a standoff with Washington and fuelling concerns of a conflict between the old enemies.
Erdogan supporters mobilize to take back Istanbul
A fervent supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, vegetable merchant Inal Kaya did not vote during the local elections in March and later regretted it when the ruling party lost in a shock upset.
"I was a bit fed up with all these elections," said Inal, peeling leeks at his stall in the district of Fatih, a conservative stronghold. It was the eighth election in just five years.
But on Sunday, he will have a second chance, thanks to a controversial re-run of the mayoral vote.
"And I will certainly be there," he said.
Every vote will count, since only 13,000 ballots separated Erdogan's chosen candidate, former prime minister Binali Yildirim, from the winner, Ekrem Imamoglu of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).