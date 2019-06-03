US ban has ‘no effect’ on aviation business of China tech giant Huawei: official
US moves against Chinese tech titan Huawei have had “no effect” on the firm’s aviation business despite several countries taking steps to block its mobile services, a top company executive said Monday.
Huawei has been caught in an intensifying trade war between the United States and China, with President Donald Trump moving to blacklist the Chinese manufacturer over national security concerns.
But Eman Liu, president of Huawei’s global transportation business unit, said the company’s aviation business was untouched so far.
Huawei provides information and communication technology solutions to more than 50 airports and 15 airlines around the world, including Dubai Airports and the Changi Airport Group in Singapore.
Its services include video surveillance and airport cloud systems as well as wifi services and storage servers.
“Until now, there is no effect,” Liu told AFP on the sidelines of the annual International Air Transport Association (IATA) conference in Seoul.
Huawei customers at the event had pledged to “keep cooperating” with the firm despite Washington’s accusations, Liu said.
“For all the rest of the world, we are keeping doing business with them for more than 10 years,” Liu said.
“Because this trust is not one day trust. It’s a long-term trust for the past 15 years, even 30 years.”
Huawei has risen to become the world leader in telecom networking equipment and one of the top smartphone manufacturers alongside Samsung and Apple.
The US Commerce Department last month placed the company on an “entity list” on grounds of national security, a move that curbs its access to US-made components it needs for its equipment. A 90-day reprieve was later issued.
A number of countries have also blocked Huawei from working on their mobile networks and companies have stepped back from the firm following the US ban, citing legal requirements.
“We cannot change the situation right now because we are businessmen,” Liu said. “But we hope the United States can change their way.”
If the US persisted with its moves, Liu said, it would “force us to use Plan B”, referring to heavy investments in new technology, including developing its own chips.
Washington has long voiced suspicions that Huawei is controlled by the Chinese government and thus a global security threat — charges strongly denied by the firm and by Beijing.
China’s defence minister said Sunday that Huawei was “not a military company” despite its founder Ren Zhengfei’s previous career in the People’s Liberation Army.
Swedish court holds Julian Assange hearing to decide extradition request
A Swedish court heard arguments Monday before deciding if prosecutors can proceed to request Julian Assange's extradition from Britain, after a 2010 rape probe was re-opened in May.
Both sides presented their arguments to the Uppsala district court which adjourned to deliberate. It was expected to announce a decision at 4:00 pm (1400 GMT).
Swedish deputy director of public prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson said the WikiLeaks founder had not cooperated with the Swedish investigation previously, fleeing from an extradition order, and therefore needed to be detained and questioned in Sweden.
Second round of Israeli strikes hit Syria as Trump calls for bombs to stop
Israel launched a second round of strikes against Syria in 24 hours on Sunday, state media reported, as US President Donald Trump called on Russia and Iran to "stop bombing the hell" out of the war-torn country.
Syria accused Israel of targeting an airbase in Homs province, reportedly killing five people, just hours after carrying out retaliatory attacks on military and intelligence posts south of Damascus, killing 10.
"Our air defences thwarted an Israeli aggression and destroyed two of the rockets that targeted the T-4 airbase," a military source told state news agency SANA said Sunday evening.
Google server trouble snarls YouTube, Snapchat
Congested Google servers in the eastern United States caused problems for users of Snapchat and YouTube on Sunday, with complaints on social media that the popular apps weren't accessible.
Google acknowledged the issue, writing in a statement on its Cloud Platform status page that it was dealing with "high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube."
"Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors," it said, adding that engineers had completed the first of two steps to restore normal operations.
Earlier in the day, social media users complained of trouble loading a slew of popular websites and apps.