US bishops approve changes to Church law on sex abuse reporting

Published

6 mins ago

on

The Catholic Church in the United States, which has been rocked in recent years by child sex abuse scandals and investigations, on Thursday approved a papal document that requires clergy to report suspicions of sexual assault.

At a meeting of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, participants approved by a large majority the changes to the US catechism, which also reinforces systems in place for victims to signal alleged abuse.

The “motu proprio” — a legal document issued under Pope Francis’s personal authority — declares that anyone who has knowledge of abuse, or suspects it, is “obliged to report (it) promptly” to the Church, using “easily accessible systems.”

The law only applies within the Church and has no force to oblige individuals to report abuse to civil authorities.

Under the new measure, every diocese around the world is obliged by June 2020 to create a system for the reporting of sexual abuse by clerics, the use of child pornography and cover-ups of abuse.

Until now, clergy only reported sexual abuse according to their own consciences.

The Church is in the throes of a major crisis of confidence in the United States, with multiple revelations of sexual assault and abuse committed by priests nationwide, notably targeting children, over the course of decades.

Those priests were largely shielded from prosecution by their superiors.

In August 2018, a devastating report from a Pennsylvania grand jury revealed that more than 300 “predator” priests had allegedly abused over 1,000 children across seven decades.

That scandal forced the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who served as a bishop in Pennsylvania and was blamed for not doing enough to deal with pedophile priests.

Another influential US cardinal, Theodore McCarrick, was defrocked earlier this year over accusations that he sexually abused a teenage boy in the 1970s.

The Catholic Church is not the only one under scrutiny in the United States.

Also this week, delegates attending the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention in Alabama easily approved a resolution to bar congregations where allegations of sexual abuse are mishandled.

The decision marked a significant change for a church with 15 million members. The Southern Baptist Convention is largely decentralized and individual churches are largely autonomous.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Internet dances on Kellyanne Conway’s White House grave after firing order: ‘Times up girl, bye!’

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

Twitter commenters reacted with equal measures of glee and skepticism after the office of special counsel recommended the firing of senior presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway for violations of the Hatch Act.

On Thursday, investigators in  the government watchdog office  described Conway as a “repeat offender” of the law prohibiting employees in the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in some forms of political activity.

The recommendation specifically noted that  Conway  -- one of President Donald Trump's most vocal and avid defenders -- should be removed from the federal payroll.

Whoopi Goldberg freaks out Meghan McCain with warning about a Trump ‘coup’

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

Whoopi Goldberg sent a chill down Meghan McCain's spine with a dark warning that President Donald Trump could be engaged in a coup against American democracy.

Trump admitted he would accept the type of foreign campaign assistance he has repeatedly denied getting during the 2016 election, and Goldberg said his words should serve as a wakeup call.

"It makes me nervous," she said. "This, to me, is a prelude to a coup, this is how coups happen. People say, we're going to let this go. No, that's how this happens -- you're in a new country that you don't recognize but you're stuck in, and so I think that someone needs to be really, really clear about what it is to break the law."

