US blacklists Iraq firm as Revolutionary Guard guns front
The US Treasury placed Iraq-based South Wealth Resources on its sanctions blacklist Wednesday, saying the company is an important weapons trafficking and financial front for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The Treasury said the company, Manabea Tharwat al-Janoob General Trading Company, was used by the IRGC to smuggle “hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth” of weapons to IRGC allies in Iraq.
South Wealth Resources has also helped move millions of dollars to Iraq “for illicit financial activity benefitting” the IRGC and Iraq militias it supports.
The company and two Iraqis who worked with it were placed on the US sanctions blacklist, which seeks to lock them out of the international financial system by forbidding Americans and companies with US units, particularly banks, from doing business with them.
The company and the two Iraqis, Makki Kazim Abd Al Hamid Al Asadi and Muhammed Husayn Salih al-Hasani, were also placed on the US State Department’s list of “Specially Designated Global Terrorists.”
“Treasury is taking action to shut down Iranian weapons smuggling networks that have been used to arm regional proxies of the IRGC Qods Force in Iraq, while personally enriching regime insiders,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
“The Iraqi financial sector and the broader international financial system must harden their defenses against the continued deceptive tactics emanating from Tehran in order to avoid complicity in the IRGC’s ongoing sanctions evasion schemes and other malign activities,” he said.
Trump plans ‘significant’ troop announcement for Poland but base remains in doubt
President Donald Trump and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda were to announce higher US troop levels in Poland on Wednesday, with the main question being whether Washington will defy Russian objections to establish an American base in the NATO country.
A senior Trump administration official said the White House meeting would see the two leaders make "a significant announcement."
Whether Trump will risk irritating Moscow with a base or take the simpler option of adding more troops to the current non-permanent force was unclear.
Trump refuses to say women’s soccer team should be paid same as men: ‘We’ll talk about that later’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to say that players on the United States women's national soccer team should be paid the same as players on the men's team.
NBC's Peter Alexander said that he asked Trump about the women's 13-0 win over Thailand.
"Big win," Trump agreed.
“Should they get paid the same as the men?” Alexander asked.
“We’ll talk about that later," Trump replied dismissively.
Macron to send Trump another friendship tree after first one dies
French President Emmanuel Macron has downplayed the death of an oak tree he had offered US President Donald Trump last year, saying people shouldn't read symbols into everything and that he would send the American leader a new tree.
The two men celebrated the special relationship between the United States and France during Macron's state visit in April 2018 to Washington by planting the oak sapling on the grounds of the White House.
The sapling was then put in quarantine because of fears it may carry parasites that could spread to other trees on the White House property.